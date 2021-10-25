CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman sees upside risks to $90/bbl Brent price forecast

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) said a strong rebound in global oil demand could push Brent crude oil prices above its year-end forecast of $90 per barrel. The U.S. investment bank said it expected oil demand will shortly reach pre-COVID-19 levels of around 100 million barrels per day (bpd) as consumption...

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
Oil Up Over Slower-Than-Expected OPEC Oil Output Increase

Investing.com – Oil was up Tuesday morning in Asia, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) fell short of its expected pace of output increases in October. China, on the other hand, increased operating rates to meet a spike in diesel demand. Brent oil futures were up 0.28%...
Oil steadies near $85 as supply lags, U.S. inventories eyed

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil steadied near $85 a barrel on Tuesday, not far from a multi-year high, supported by signs that supply from OPEC and other producers is falling short, although expectations of a rise in U.S. inventories was weighing. The increase in OPEC's oil output in October undershot the rise...
High Energy Prices: Why Aren’t Producers Pumping More Oil and Gas?

About the author: Bianca Taylor is founder of Tourmaline Group, an ESG research boutique. She is also a Public Voices fellow with the OpEd Project and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and a member of the Bretton Woods Committee. Natural-gas prices are skyrocketing globally, flummoxing policy makers. As...
Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
Brent oil ‘scarcity premium’ widens as $100 a barrel forecast

LONDON, Oct 26 – The scarcity premium embedded in the structure of Brent crude oil futures has widened to the most since 2013 this week, a sign of the tight market underpinning oil’s rally that pundits increasingly predict will push the market to $100 a barrel. The premium of the...
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Fight to the Upside

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, only to find buyers underneath and push to the upside. With that being the case, the market is very likely to continue seeing massive amounts of value underneath, as the supply issue continues to be a major problem.
Crude Oil Climbs to Multi-Year Highs; Goldman Sees Over $90/Bbl

Investing.com -- Oil prices surged Friday, climbing to new multi-year highs with top producers only gradually increasing global supply despite fuel demand increasing as economies recover from pandemic-induced slowdowns. By 9:25 AM ET (1325 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.6% at $85.05 a barrel, climbing above $85 for the...
Oil rallies into fresh multi-year peak amid Goldman forecast on Brent $90 a barrel

On Monday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices had spiked to fresh multi-year highs with Brent zooming in its latest leg of blowout rally, as debarkations of a sharply deteriorating supply-crunch coupled with a solid fuel demand across major G20 economies, had buoyed up oil contracts’ prices, however, US crude ended the session lower after hitting an intra-session high of $85.40 a barrel, the strongest since October 1, 2014.
UK petrol prices hit record highs as Brent crude reaches $86

UK petrol prices hit a new record high in the UK as global oil prices continue to soar, placing further inflationary pressure on hard-pressed Britons already struggling with surging energy costs and a tax rise. 360.95p. 13:25 26/10/21. 0.08%. 0.30p. 7,270.81. 13:25 26/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,162.92. 13:25 26/10/21. n/a. n/a.
USD/INR: Upside risks to persist amid higher energy prices – SocGen

USD/INR broke out of its tightly held range to move back above 75, in line with higher energy prices. As economists at Société Générale note, higher oil prices is the key near-term risk for USD/INR. Trade deficit widens to multi-year highs. “The recent surge in oil prices has been detrimental...
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,800 amid stronger USD, risk-on mood

Gold snaps a five-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low of late. Market sentiment dwindles amid pre-GDP caution, light calendar. US Treasury yields rebound, add strength to the greenback. Update: Gold witnessed some selling during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and eroded a part of the previous day's...
Rupee Will be Under Pressure if Brent Crude Prices Continue to Rise

Investing.com -- Backed by an increase in the prices of crude oil , with the Brent crude Futures (the global benchmark for oil) rising to $86.01/barrel and WTI Futures to $84.64/barrel, along with a stronger greenback performance compared to its key rivals globally, the rupee fell down by 18 paise to end at 75.08 against the US dollar ( USD/INR ).
Coterra Energy stock forecast as Goldman and Piper Sandler point 20% upside

Coterra Energy shares on Friday gained 2.26% after receiving upgrades from Goldman and Piper Sandler. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with a $25 price target. Piper Sandler had moved CTRA to overweight on Thursday, assigning a price target of $26. On Friday, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)...
