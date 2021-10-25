CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NorthWestern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 8 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) _ NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Sunday reported net income of $35.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share...

www.middletownpress.com

State
South Dakota State
Middletown Press

Tata Motors: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MUMBAI, India (AP) _ Tata Motors Ltd. (TTM) on Monday reported a loss of $600.1 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Mumbai, India-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share. The automaker posted revenue of $8.29 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated...
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
Middletown Press

Equitrans Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) _ Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $87.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street...
Middletown Press

Marathon Petroleum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) _ Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $694 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 73 cents per share.
Middletown Press

Armada Hoffler Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $21.5 million, or 26 cents per share,...
Middletown Press

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $18.6 million, or 74 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is a...
Middletown Press

Esperion Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $69.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $2.62. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed...
