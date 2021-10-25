CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin notches second shutout in two nights

By Newsday
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — Barry Trotz doesn’t often play goalies on consecutive nights. The Islanders coach might reconsider after Ilya Sorokin’s brilliant weekend....

FanSided

Islanders: Ilya Sorokin’s Early Season Struggles

Whether it’s at some point this year, next year, or at the latest the following year, the New York Islanders are going to be Ilya Sorokin’s team. Yes, at the moment Semyon Varlamov is the better of the two goalies but he is not a long-term answer. He’s 33 years...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

Thrillya Sorokin: Islanders Netminder Carries Islanders to First Win

The last time the New York Islanders had been on the ice at the United Center the idea of Ilya Sorokin ever guarding the net in orange and blue was still just wishful thinking for many. On Tuesday the Russian netminder was the reason the Islanders walked away with a 4-1 win and their first victory of the new season.
NHL
newyorkcitynews.net

Ilya Sorokin, Oliver Wahlstrom lead Islanders to first win

Ilya Sorokin stopped a career-best 39 shots and Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice in a three-goal third period to boost the visiting New York Islanders to a 4-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. New York earned its first win of the season despite being outshot 40-29. The Islanders...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

Ilya Sorokin Named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Ilya Sorokin’s impressive week earned the New York Islanders goaltender a nod from the NHL. Sorokin was named the league’s third star of the week on Monday for going 3-0-1 in his last four games. Sorokin helped the Islanders pick up at least a point in each of their last...
NHL
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Robin
Person
Barry Trotz
Middletown Press

Sorokin stops 26 shots in Islanders' 3-0 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots and the New York Islanders kept the Arizona Coyotes winless with a 3-0 victory Saturday night. New York got off to slow starts in the first two periods, but Sorokin made some tough...
NHL
Newsday

Ilya Sorokin brilliant as Islanders top Chicago for first victory of season

CHICAGO – Anders Lee was a late scratch because of a non-COVID-19 stomach illness and Matt Martin was back on the fourth line for the first time since offseason ankle surgery. But the most important thing for the Islanders on Tuesday night was Ilya Sorokin was in net. "He definitely...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: Sorokin a Star for Islanders, Thoughts Six Games in, & More

The New York Islanders have some time before they head to Nashville to face the Predators on Saturday. After dominating in between the pipes over his last four games, Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin was named the NHL’s third star of the week. It has been six games and we have learned quite a lot about the Islanders already. Robin Salo may have been who the eyes were on in Bridgeport this past weekend, but forward Anatolii Golyshev had himself a strong two-games.
NHL
Daily Herald

Sorokin stops 39, Islanders beat Blackhawks 4-1 for 1st win

CHICAGO -- While the Islanders searched for their game, Ilya Sorokin bought some time for the rest of his team. More than enough for New York to pick up its first win. Sorokin made 39 saves and Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice in the third period, helping the Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday night.
NHL
#Islanders#Las Vegas
FanSided

Islanders: Ilya Sorokin proves doubters wrong, again

The start of the 2021-22 season was shaky at best for Ilya Sorokin. In his first two starts, the New York Islanders keeper allowed ten goals against for a 0.855SV%. That start had a number of fans worried, or at the very least hoping that Semyon Varlamov would return soon.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: Islanders Extend Johnston, Sorokin’s Net to Lose & More

The New York Islanders are off for a few more days, but there is still news from the organization. Depth forward Ross Johnston has agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $1.1 million annually. With Semyon Varlamov set to return, it is Ilya Sorokin’s net to lose given his strong play. Stan Bowman is out as the general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks, after an investigation showed the failure to act following sexual assault being brought to his and other’s attentions.
NHL
NHL

Sorokin makes 26 saves, Islanders deny Coyotes first win

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves for the New York Islanders to hand the Arizona Coyotes a fifth loss to start the season, 3-0 at Gila River Arena on Saturday. Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who are 2-2-1 during their season opening 13-game road stretch and 2-0-1 in the past three.
NHL
New York Post

Islanders, Ilya Sorokin blank winless Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots and the New York Islanders kept the Arizona Coyotes winless with a 3-0 victory Saturday night. The Islanders got off to slow starts in the first two periods, but Sorokin made some tough saves...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Ilya Sorokin making big statement for Islanders

New York Islanders fans waited for Ilya Sorokin for years after the team selected him No. 78 overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. They got their first look at him last season, and it was a promising start as he became part of one of the league’s top goaltending tandems.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Weekly: Sorokin Leads The Turnaround

The New York Islanders are on an early-season break from their 13-game road trip after a whirlwind week. Ilya Sorokin stole the show over the weekend to put the cherry on top of a great four-game stretch, putting him at 3-0-1 during that span and lifting the team out of the Metropolitan Division basement.
NHL
New York Post

Ilya Sorokin is complicating the Islanders’ goalie dilemma

There is coy, and then there is this, from Barry Trotz. “We’ll go into Nashville, obviously one of them will be in net,” the Islanders coach said Wednesday during a Zoom press conference. “We’ll just play it off of that. The one thing, you’re probably wondering who I’m gonna go with.”
NHL
Newsday

Despite Ilya Sorokin's efforts, Islanders lose to Predators in shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Islanders extended their point streak to five games. But they couldn’t beat the Predators, losing a 3-2 shootout at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday afternoon despite goalie Ilya Sorokin’s best efforts.as they resumed their 13-game road trip. Sorokin made 21 saves, including three in overtime and three...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders News: Sorokin keeping the Islanders in time

The New York Islanders’ strange stretch of one game in ten days is nearly over. Soon, they will be in Quebec to take on the Montreal Canadiens. In the meantime, we wait! It’s now November 2021, the month that shall be henceforth known as the month that the Islanders’ new home opened.
NHL
chatsports.com

Barry Trotz wants to keep Ilya Sorokin in rhythm so Islanders don't miss a beat

Ilya Sorokin is likely to start again when the Islanders resume their 13-game road trip on Thursday night against the Canadiens. This despite Semyon Varlamov, who has been activated off injured reserve, being ready to make his season’s debut. But Varlamov, who missed all of training camp with soreness that...
NHL
