CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Tokyo eateries return to normal hours as virus cases drop

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Midland Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — People in Tokyo can eat and drink in bars and restaurants later in the evening starting Monday as officials ease social distancing rules with the country’s daily coronavirus cases reaching their lowest levels in more than a year. Crowds have been returning to bars and trains...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
sanantoniopost.com

Tokyo restaurants again open late hours as Covid recedes

Tokyo's population can again eat and drink in bars and restaurants late at night, as officials have eased social distancing rules. The move comes as the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Japan have dropped to their lowest levels in more than a year. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike today urged...
RESTAURANTS
thekingdominsider.com

The Electrical Parade Is Returning to Tokyo Disneyland!

The Electrical Parade has been a huge hit with fans for years and years now. Fans are always devastated when they learn that the parade is leaving a Disney park as both the soundtrack and sparkling cavalcades leave fans utterly enchanted. Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade: DreamLights had its last performance in 2020 when the theme park unfortunately had to shut down due to the pandemic. Disney has finally announced that Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade: DreamLights will return to illuminate Tokyo Disneyland starting November 1!
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuriko Koike
Time Out Global

Tokyo Disneyland is extending opening hours and bringing back the nighttime parade

Restaurants and bars aren’t the only establishments gearing up to resume business as usual. In the wake of recent government announcements relaxing Covid-19 safety regulations in light of a drop in active infections, the Tokyo Disney Resort is soon set to extend its opening hours. Currently, both Tokyo Disneyland and...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Five challenges facing Japan's PM Kishida

From tackling the virus to dealing with geopolitical threats and working on Japan's climate goals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have plenty on his plate as he begins a new term as leader of the world's third-largest economy. - Navigate geopolitical threats - Kishida's new term begins amid high regional tensions.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Food Drink#Ap#Japanese#Nippon Television
Midland Daily News

COVID-19's global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years

The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Michigan had 22,247 confirmed COVID-related deaths as of Monday, Nov. 1, according to its COVID-19...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Temporarily Stops Entry Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

China’s Shanghai Disney Resort, home to Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, and the magical Enchanted Storybook Castle, has temporarily stopped entry to the theme park due to a reported positive case of COVID-19. The official website for Shanghai Disney Resort released the following statement:. To cooperate with the pandemic investigation in other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsitem.com

Ski resorts counting on a return to normal on the slopes

JAY, Vt. (AP) — After a winter with mask mandates and restrictions on the number of people on lifts, ski resorts are expecting the upcoming season to be more like the pre-pandemic days on the slopes. Any virus-related protocols at resorts will vary depending on where they are and the...
TRAVEL
dapsmagic.com

Shanghai Disneyland Closes Again Due to Pandemic

Shanghai Disney Resort has posted an announcement on its website stating that both Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will be closed on November 1st and 2nd. This closure could continue longer. This is to keep Shanghai Disney Resort in line with health and safety guidelines for the pandemic. It comes after a confirmed-positive test from an out-of-town guest who visited Shanghai Disney Resort.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

One of the world's most closed-off nations to start easing Covid-19 travel restrictions

(CNN) — New Zealand on Thursday said it would begin easing Covid-19 restrictions that have been in place on its national borders since March 2020. Chris Hipkins, minister in charge of New Zealand's Covid-19 response, said that from November, travelers from Pacific countries such as Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.
TRAVEL
AFP

China cracks down over 'serious' Covid outbreak

Beijing introduced new Covid-19 curbs on Saturday to stamp out a "serious" outbreak as the Chinese capital maintains its strict zero-tolerance policy, with less than 100 days before it hosts the Winter Olympics. China's leading epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said Saturday that authorities could contain a nationwide outbreak within a month -- but also warned the "pandemic cannot be eradicated within a short period of time". The outbreak has hit at least 14 of China's provinces and millions have been tested in the past week. The situation is "serious and complex" and the epidemic "is still developing rapidly", Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told a press conference Saturday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan's Kishida wins mandate, though economic agenda unclear

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan should revitalize its economy through “new capitalism." Many in this avidly capitalist country are puzzled over exactly what he has in mind. Kishida has said he believes a more equal distribution of wealth is needed to prevent the world’s third largest economy from sinking into stagnation. That sounds dramatic, but analysts say he doesn’t stand for drastic change. The conservative, pro-U.S. and pro-business Liberal Democrtic Party, which has ruled Japan almost continuously since World War II, won a better-than-expected 261 seats Sunday in the lower house of Parliament comfortably exceeding the 233...
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy