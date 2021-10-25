CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders 2, Golden Knights 0: Sorokin shuts out the southwest

By Lighthouse Hockey
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this late-night match-up of the last two seasons’ semifinalists, both of which have gotten off to slow starts, the New York Islanders bested...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Sorokin Stops 39, Islanders Beat Blackhawks For 1st Win

CHICAGO (AP) — While the Islanders searched for their game, Ilya Sorokin bought some time for the rest of his team. More than enough for New York to pick up its first win. Sorokin made 39 saves and Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice in the third period, helping the Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday night.
NHL
chatsports.com

Ilya Sorokin brilliant as Islanders top Chicago for first victory of season

CHICAGO – Anders Lee was a late scratch because of non-COVID-19 illness and Matt Martin was back on the fourth line for the first time since offseason ankle surgery. But the most important thing for the Islanders on Tuesday night was Ilya Sorokin was in net. The goalie was brilliant...
NHL
FanSided

Islanders: Ilya Sorokin’s Early Season Struggles

Whether it’s at some point this year, next year, or at the latest the following year, the New York Islanders are going to be Ilya Sorokin’s team. Yes, at the moment Semyon Varlamov is the better of the two goalies but he is not a long-term answer. He’s 33 years...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

Thrillya Sorokin: Islanders Netminder Carries Islanders to First Win

The last time the New York Islanders had been on the ice at the United Center the idea of Ilya Sorokin ever guarding the net in orange and blue was still just wishful thinking for many. On Tuesday the Russian netminder was the reason the Islanders walked away with a 4-1 win and their first victory of the new season.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
chatsports.com

Ilya Sorokin, Islanders shut down Coyotes for second win of season

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Islanders prefer not to get caught in wide-open games. If that style isn’t necessarily the most exciting, so be it. Simple and methodical with good goaltending has worked for Barry Trotz’s team through back-to-back runs to the NHL semifinals. In that sense, Saturday night’s 3-0 victory...
NHL
Birmingham Star

Ilya Sorokin, Oliver Wahlstrom lead Islanders to first win

Ilya Sorokin stopped a career-best 39 shots and Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice in a three-goal third period to boost the visiting New York Islanders to a 4-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. New York earned its first win of the season despite being outshot 40-29. The Islanders...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: Sorokin a Star for Islanders, Thoughts Six Games in, & More

The New York Islanders have some time before they head to Nashville to face the Predators on Saturday. After dominating in between the pipes over his last four games, Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin was named the NHL’s third star of the week. It has been six games and we have learned quite a lot about the Islanders already. Robin Salo may have been who the eyes were on in Bridgeport this past weekend, but forward Anatolii Golyshev had himself a strong two-games.
NHL
Birmingham Star

NHL roundup: Islanders' Ilya Sorokin posts second straight shutout

Josh Bailey scored once and added an assist, while goaltender Ilya Sorokin collected his second consecutive shutout as visiting New York claimed a victory over slumping Vegas. Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders, who have won two straight. Sorokin made 42 saves to earn his fifth career shutout. He is the first goalie in franchise history to record shutouts on back-to-back nights, with both coming on the road.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Robin
NBC Sports

Ilya Sorokin making big statement for Islanders

New York Islanders fans waited for Ilya Sorokin for years after the team selected him No. 78 overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. They got their first look at him last season, and it was a promising start as he became part of one of the league’s top goaltending tandems.
NHL
FanSided

Islanders: Ilya Sorokin proves doubters wrong, again

The start of the 2021-22 season was shaky at best for Ilya Sorokin. In his first two starts, the New York Islanders keeper allowed ten goals against for a 0.855SV%. That start had a number of fans worried, or at the very least hoping that Semyon Varlamov would return soon.
NHL
New York Post

Islanders, Ilya Sorokin blank winless Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots and the New York Islanders kept the Arizona Coyotes winless with a 3-0 victory Saturday night. The Islanders got off to slow starts in the first two periods, but Sorokin made some tough saves...
NHL
chatsports.com

Islanders News: Schneider on waivers, Sorokin shutouts only good for ‘Third Star’

The New York Islanders have returned home and don’t play again till Saturday in Nashville, part of a stretch of one game in 10 days. Bossy only knows where they’ll be in the standings by that point, as other Metro teams continue to play and pile up points. (Except for the Smurfs, who lost last night at home. Teehee.)
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#The Golden Knights
Yardbarker

Islanders Weekly: Sorokin Leads The Turnaround

The New York Islanders are on an early-season break from their 13-game road trip after a whirlwind week. Ilya Sorokin stole the show over the weekend to put the cherry on top of a great four-game stretch, putting him at 3-0-1 during that span and lifting the team out of the Metropolitan Division basement.
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders News: Sorokin keeping the Islanders in time

The New York Islanders’ strange stretch of one game in ten days is nearly over. Soon, they will be in Quebec to take on the Montreal Canadiens. In the meantime, we wait! It’s now November 2021, the month that shall be henceforth known as the month that the Islanders’ new home opened.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy