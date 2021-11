It all started in a grubby student room at university when a friend who had recently graduated was visiting and talking about his new job in PR. I had no idea what PR was but he made it sound extremely glamorous, and my interest was piqued. When I graduated he helped me find an internship, and I’ve been in the industry ever since. I started in hospitality, working as the PR co-ordinator for the once-legendary Met Bar and then handling the Ian Schrager account at Purple, where I learned so much of what I know now; and then I got the art bug and started working with clients like Frieze. I set up Scott & Co nine years ago to work with best-in-class clients across contemporary culture.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO