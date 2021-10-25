CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gangs Of London’ Dominates Bafta Cymru Awards; HBO Max Greenlights Spanish Animation; Abacus Media Rights Signs Veteran Sales Exec – Global Briefs

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
‘Gangs Of London’ Dominates Bafta Cymru

Sky Atlantic drama Gangs of London swept up at last night’s Bafta Wales Cymru Awards, winning four awards, while the leads in It’s A Sin and Saint Maud took home the Best Actor and Best Actress gongs. Pulse Films’ Gangs of London won in four technical categories as ITV’s Pembrokeshire Murders , which starred Luke Evans, won the coveted Best Television Drama. Russell T Davies’ Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin’s Callum Scott Howells won Best Actor, with Davies himself taking home Best Writer, and Saint Maud lead Morfydd Clark won Best Actress for the indie flick. Welshman Davies said he had included a Welsh family in It’s A Sin to “show that HIV isn’t only a metropolitan issue and showcase the vast amount of acting talent in Wales.” Meanwhile, Craig Roberts’ dark comedy Eternal Beauty won Best Feature Film.

HBO Max Greenlights Spanish Animation

HBO Max has ordered its debut animation series from Spain as the streamer boosts its raft of European originals once again. Airing next year, Miguel Esteban, Joaquín Reyes and Ernesto Sevilla are behind Poor Devil , which tells the story of Stan, a seemingly ordinary boy who is in fact the anti-christ and is one month away from turning 666 months old. Stan must fulfill his prophecy to plunge humanity into chaos but is much more interested in singing and dancing in a Broadway musical show.

Abacus Media Rights Signs Veteran Sales Exec

In The Shadow of 9/11 and Battle For Britney distributor Abacus Media Rights has hired industry veteran Diane Tripp as agent responsible for program sales to the US and Canada. Tripp is a leading industry consultant and launched Diane Tripp Media in 2020, which focuses on content strategy and negotiating global license deals with a focus on North America. Tripp. will “leverages her market knowledge and close relationships to maximize content reach and efficiently drive business growth,” said Abacus MD Jonathan Ford.

