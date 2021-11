Despite another mediocre performance by Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback does not appear to be in any danger of losing his starting job. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged Monday that Garoppolo’s poor outing Sunday against Indianapolis was the quarterback’s worst of the season. However, Shanahan thought the weather had a lot to do with that, and affirmed that Garoppolo has a strong enough grip on the starting job that one bad game won’t cost him.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO