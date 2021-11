French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that retaliatory measures threatened against Britain over a row about post-Brexit fishing rights would not be implemented at midnight, with fresh talks planned this week. Discussions will "continue tomorrow" between France, the UK and the European Commission, Macron said on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. He ruled out the application of French reprisals for the time being because "it's not while we're negotiating that we're going to impose sanctions". Britain welcomed Macron's announcement.

