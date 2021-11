As a teenager, I had a poster on my wall that said, "Music is heard with the ears, understood by the heart". I can't imagine that truer words have ever been spoken. Music sets a tone and can be adjusted for whatever mood one is or wants to be in. It can also add to or detract from television shows and commercials. In fact, one of the most useful tools of the film industry is music. If the score/soundtrack is good, it pulls us deeper into a scene but if it doesn't fit with what is happening on screen it becomes a distraction. Sometimes the music becomes a character of its own, enhancing the story and moving the plot along.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO