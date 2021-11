The second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba continues retelling the story of the Mugen Train, and the second episode of said season has Tanjiro revealing a surprising fact when it comes to the flame dance that the protagonist used in taking down the head of the Spider Clan during the first season. Now, with the members of Demon Slayer Corps aboard the demon-infested locomotive, it seems as though Rengoku has some surprises of his own for the newest members of the monster-hunting organization, as threats are lurking around every corner.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO