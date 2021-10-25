CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star Wars Racer & Commando Combo

Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Star Wars...

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection

Sign In to follow. Follow Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Will the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy be ‘Erased’?

The moment that anyone hears that even a single movie in the Star Wars franchise they might either groan or jump for joy since the fact is that the Star Wars sequel trilogy was thought to be a general mess, especially when The Last Jedi came along. The discrepancies that have been talked about over and over, what should and shouldn’t have been allowed to happen, etc., have become a litany that many people have grown tired of over the past few years. Even talk of the trilogy being erased in order to start over has brought a great deal of eye-rolling since not only would this be a huge undertaking, but it would create a very serious need to sit back and reflect on how it could even be done, and WHAT would be done if Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were allowed to come in and do things their way. There is a reason why a lot of people would be happy to see such a thing happen, and it’s not just the idea that the movies get better, it’s the belief that they WILL get better since Filoni and Favreau have already proven that they know how to take the Star Wars vibes and turn them into something that people will want watch.
MOVIES
cogconnected.com

LEGO Star Wars Comes To Mobile With LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

The LEGO movie games have, maybe surprisingly, been pretty consistently great over the years. It all started way back in 2005 with LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game, an irreverent adaptation of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Since then, we’ve gotten LEGO adaptations of the Avengers, Harry Potter, and even Jurassic World among many others, across pretty much all major consoles. Now, with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on the way next year, it seems LEGO are trying to build the hype with the announcement of a new LEGO Star Wars mobile game, LEGO Star Wars Castaways.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Mandalorian Season 3 changes Star Wars history

The Mandalorian has always been the story of a loner. Even as Din Djarin accrued friends and allies, the Star Wars series makes one thing clear: Mando is part of a dying breed. But a fresh leak from the set of Mandalorian Season 3 reveals the show may be getting ready to change that perception by revealing just how many Mandalorians are still around in the post-Empire era. (Warning! Possible spoilers ahead for Mando Season 3.)
TV & VIDEOS
#Commando
mouseplanet.com

The Themes in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Return of the Jedi is a film that keeps on giving. In my default state of daydreaming, the movie comes back and swirls in my thoughts from time to time. The more I contemplate it, however, the more its themes and subtext surface. Watching it again—which is always at my fingertips now with Disney+—something new about it seems to constatly appear.
MOVIES
FanSided

Do we need a Star Wars: Visions sequel?

Star Wars: Visions premiered a month ago on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Despite all nine short films dropping at once, the anime anthology series has stayed in the pop culture consciousness with more and more viewers falling in love with these disparate stories that reside in the same universe. If you’ve watched the series of films, it’s not hard to see why.
MOVIES
Space.com

Lego Star Wars The Child review

Whether you’re a diehard fan of The Mandalorian, or you simply want a way to represent one of the cutest characters in a galaxy far, far away, The Child build-and-display model is a great set. While some of the building instructions could be slightly clearer, and there’s not a great variety in the bricks included, once built, it looks fantastic on a shelf. Not to mention the poseable ears that add plenty of character to the small green alien that stole the hearts of so many, including The Mandalorian himself.
SHOPPING
StarWars.com

5 of the Scariest Star Wars Sidekicks

There are plenty of monsters in Star Wars, but sometimes the most frightening things aren’t creatures with razor-sharp teeth. Sometimes scary can come in the form of a cool mercenary, a mad doctor, or a small pet with a haunting laugh. They come from the underworld and the ranks of the First Order, but what unites them is that they have all partnered with the most notorious criminals and scoundrels in the galaxy. This menacing group are not Sith, nor are they warriors for the dark side; the characters on this list are in a fearsome class all their own. So in the spirit of Halloween, here are five of the scariest sidekicks in Star Wars!
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
GAMINGbible

A New Star Wars RPG Is In The Works

A new Star Wars tabletop role-playing game is coming, adding to the pile of new Star Wars titles that are on their way in an array of forms and genres. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, slated for early 2022, is the one I am the most excited for seeing that it's going to take all of the silliness we saw in The Rise of Skywalker and give it a new lease on life. Which is more than we can say for Ben Solo.
VIDEO GAMES
StarWars.com

Star Wars Inside Intel: The Nihil Hierarchy

Star Wars Inside Intel is a StarWars.com feature where Lucasfilm Story Group member Emily Shkoukani, whose job is to know as much about a galaxy far, far away as possible, explores obscure facts about Star Wars lore and continuity. In this installment, and in honor of both the Halloween season and Star Wars Reads, Emily breaks down various roles within the Nihil — the vicious marauders of the High Republic era…
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Flanagan Keen To Do A Horror “Star Wars”

Hot on the heels of the critical raves of his Netflix series “Midnight Mass,” filmmaker Mike Flanagan revealed on social media this week he’s keen to make a horror movie set in the “Star Wars” universe. Flanagan revealed that little tidbit in a tweet response to an earthquake he was...
MOVIES
thegamerhq.com

STAR WARS Empire at War – Gold Pack Download for Android & IOS

STAR WARS Empire at War – Gold Pack Download for Android & IOS. The definitive Star Wars strategy book lets you command or corrupt entire galaxies. It’s a time for galactic civil war. You are the supreme galactic commander, from the lives of soldiers to those of planets. It is a period of galactic civil warfare. You can either take control of the Empire or the Rebellion. It is up to you to lead your side to victory, no matter which option you make.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Jinx Skin On The Way In League Of Legends Crossover, Says Leak

A Fortnite and League of Legends crossover is set to be announced very soon, according to one reliable insider for Epic's battle royale game. There have been several whispers swirling as of late regarding a major collaboration that was on the horizon, but those in the know had remained very tight-lipped until now. If this apparent leak is true, we will soon find a Fortnite Jinx skin in the game as Epic and Riot collaborate on a major video game crossover.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise DLC Preloading Is Now Available

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans eager to start designing some vacation homes can now preload the upcoming DLC expansion, Happy Home Paradise. It's set for release on November 5, but you can download it now to ensure you can start playing right away next Friday. Happy Home Paradise is the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Valorant Episode 3, Act 3's New Agent Is Chamber, A Sentinel Character With A Powerful Sniper Rifle

Riot has revealed the next playable agent for Valorant: Chamber, a sentinel character. Chamber got a new cinematic trailer too, and his abilities have been revealed as well. As a sentinel character, Chamber is adept at locking down a zone for his teammates, utilizing his abilities to slow down targets long enough to deal damage with his unique heavy pistol and sniper rifle. Sometimes the best defense is a powerful offense.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

13 Games That Defined Horror

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. From Resident Evil and Silent Hill to Amnesia and PT, these games stand out as genre defining. While the horror genre was one of the earlier game genres, it has evolved over the years with new ideas and ways to spook players. These are the 13 games that defined horror.
VIDEO GAMES

