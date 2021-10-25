Tropicana Set to Launch Its Own Limited-Edition Toothpaste

90+ Cellars, available via Latitude Beverage Co. in Connecticut and East Coast Beverage in Rhode Island, is celebrating the season with a new batch of limited-edition Collector Series wines, which will feature the company’s commemorative 200th wine: Lot 200 Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon. Wine country photographer Christopher Harrison captured the label’s vineyard, shot to commemorate the milestone release. Sourced from highly acclaimed wineries in some of the world’s most sought-after wine regions, the limited-release wines also include Lot 203 Brunello di Montalcino, 90+ Cellars’ first wine from this famed region; Lot 204 Fort Ross-Seaview Pinot Noir, a small production wine from one of California’s newest AVA, Fort Ross-Seaview and Lot 206 Calistoga Cabernet Sauvignon, farmed from sustainably-run, family-owned vineyards in Napa Valley’s Calistoga AVA.
