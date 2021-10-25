Tropicana Set to Launch Its Own Limited-Edition Toothpaste

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For fashion fans on the hunt for far-flung designers or hard-to-find pieces, Farfetch has been a go-to since it was founded in 2007 by the Portuguese business mogul José Neves. The e-tailer stocks goods from various boutiques big and small in over 50 different countries—where you might find anything from a rare vintage Galliano-era saddle bag to a current season can't-find-anywhere-else Balmain runway dress. But now, Farfetch is stepping out with its very own in-house fashion brand.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO