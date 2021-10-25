CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropicana Set to Launch Its Own Limited-Edition Toothpaste

Cover picture for the articleSince freshly brushed teeth and orange juice don’t quite go hand in hand, Tropicana announced its own brand of toothpaste to combat the unpleasant combination. The orange juice brand recently conducted a survey and found that almost eighty percent of its participants agree that drinking orange juice after brushing your teeth...

Toothpaste
