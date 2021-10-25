SCRY™ Lab's Futuristic Footwear Drops at APOC Store

Experience this story and others in HIGHStyle, a print magazine by Highsnobiety, available from retailers around the world and our online store. If you’ve been to Kyoto before, it’s likely you may have passed by Gion Naito, an unassuming shop only recognizable from a display of traditional footwear presented in the window. Located in the city’s renowned geisha district, Gion, the sandalmaker has been servicing Kyoto’s geiko (the term used for geisha) and maiko (geisha in training) since 1875, meticulously constructing each shoe by hand in the Japanese made-to-order approach of atsurae. Their 146-year legacy currently sits in the hands of its owner and fifth-generation craftsman, Seiji Naito, who not only continues the tradition of zori and geta sandal-making, but is now innovating with new styles for the modern wearer.

