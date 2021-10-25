CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

SCRY™ Lab's Futuristic Footwear Drops at APOC Store

By Store
hypebeast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of the year, HYPEBEAST put the spotlight on some of the industry’s most exciting emerging footwear brands, and now SCRY™ Lab has dropped at the forward-thinking London-based fashion and design retailer APOC Store. Known for propelling designers such as Harikrishnan and Adam Jones into the wider...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 2

Related
Footwear News

The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

adidas Crafts a Two-Piece "GORE-TEX Underground" Footwear Capsule That's Inspired by London

London is most known for its foggy weather, remarkable tourist attractions and gritty lifestyle, and to honor the UK destination and its culture,. is engineering a special two-piece footwear collaboration. The “GORE-TEX Underground” collection involves the classic adidas ZX 9000 and the adidas UltraBOOST, both of which are whipped up with stealthy appearances and weatherproof uppers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Artist-Themed Footwear Capsules

Reebok introduces a new Keith Haring capsule that spotlights five silhouettes including the Classic Leather, the Club C, the Club C Legacy, and the Classic Leather Legacy AZ. Celebrating the artist's work and his connection with the 80s in New York and its rising culture, the brand delivers a set of wearable footwear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Footwear#Scry#Hypebeast#Shuttle#Core#The Core Boot Package#Apoc Store#Sole Mates
hypebeast.com

FILA Recalls Grant Hill's Iconic Sprite Ad With a Special-Edition Footwear and Apparel Collection

In 1995, legendary ball player Grant Hill released one of the most iconic basketball spots with Sprite for the soda company’s “Image Is Nothing” campaign. A special component of this ad was the pair of FILA Grant Hill 1s that he rocked on set as they were never given a pubic delivery. Fast forward to the present day, the Italian sportswear company is recalling this piece of hoops history by launching an actual footwear and shorts capsule with the refreshing lemon lime beverage imprint.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Unlocking the Ancient Art of Open-Toed Footwear at Kyoto’s Gion Naito

Experience this story and others in HIGHStyle, a print magazine by Highsnobiety, available from retailers around the world and our online store. If you’ve been to Kyoto before, it’s likely you may have passed by Gion Naito, an unassuming shop only recognizable from a display of traditional footwear presented in the window. Located in the city’s renowned geisha district, Gion, the sandalmaker has been servicing Kyoto’s geiko (the term used for geisha) and maiko (geisha in training) since 1875, meticulously constructing each shoe by hand in the Japanese made-to-order approach of atsurae. Their 146-year legacy currently sits in the hands of its owner and fifth-generation craftsman, Seiji Naito, who not only continues the tradition of zori and geta sandal-making, but is now innovating with new styles for the modern wearer.
THEATER & DANCE
TrendHunter.com

Sleek Women Footwear Campaigns

ASICS introduces a new footwear campaign that spotlights the Japan S PF sneaker model with the Sound Mind Sound Body campaign that spotlights Sofia Solamente, Chaima El Haddaoui, and Anna Sian. They talk about their own testimonies on how they stay rooted and combat the uncertainties of daily life. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Oat Tonal Knit Footwear

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 sneaker model gets a new vibrant detailed MX Oat colorway for the season. The shoes are prepared for the Fall season and feature a neutral base palette. In terms of the construction, the shoes retain the original shape and the materials for a traditional look.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
TrendHunter.com

Outdoorsy Fall-Ready Functional Footwear

Footwear label Merrell 1TRL introduces its latest collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The brand delivers items that are described to bring us "closer to the real outdoors." As suggested, the footwear options are made for the colder temperatures of the year and are packed with practical design components throughout.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Modernized Utilitarian Footwear

The Suicoke ALAL-wpab Boots are a modernized take on the classic duck boot that will offer wearers with a way toy-grade their wardrobe to have them ready for the winter and more. The boots highlight a clean upper section that's achieved with a water-repellent polyurethane leather along with rubber, which creates a tonal appearance with contrasting blacks. The stark design is deviated from with the use of white stitching and a label tag on the lower ankle section.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Rugged Dramatic Soled Footwear

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga introduces its brand new Bulldozer Mini Boot silhouette for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The footwear boasts a slip-on design and is made from a blend of vegetal calfskin leather and rubber materials. The thick rubber makes up the very dramatic sole unit, which is arguably the most notable element of the shoe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Cinematic Monster Footwear

The Reebok Nano X1 Halloween Pack sneakers have been unveiled by the athletic wear brand as a footwear style for avid collectors or enthusiasts alike that's perfectly positioned as a celebratory seasonal shoe. The sneakers are a spooky twist on the namesake footwear style that draws design inspiration from iconic horror characters from Universal Pictures films like Frankenstein's monster and the Bride of Frankenstein. The sneakers come in men's and women's size options, and are designed with a green and black color along with stitching inspired by white medical tape.
APPAREL
Complex

Salomon x COMME des GARÇONS Drop off Performance Focused Footwear Pack

For Fall/Winter 2021, the Japanese label COMME des GARÇONS has linked up with Saloman Sportstyle for a set of collaborative XA-Alpine and Cross shoes. Comprising two XA-Alpine models and one Cross silhouette, the collaboration combines Salomon’s technical aesthetic with Comme Des Garçons Avante-garde heritage and monochrome colour palette, resulting in a range of shoes that have been reimagined for hiking aficionados and city dwellers alike.
APPAREL
Design Milk

The Nebula Alpha’s 3D-Knitted Seating Softens a Futuristic Ride

Future-forward mobility vehicles are a favorite subject matter when it comes to designers imagining a more sustainable and economical transportation system, especially in the form of electric scooters. Speculative concepts like the angular Akira-esque BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04 forecast the global adoption of affordable and efficient electric-powered rapid commuting vehicles beyond automobiles, noting the entry point is far lower when it comes to purchasing two wheels rather than four. Following this forecast, Hong Kong design studio Oneobject’s curvilinear Nebula Alpha and Beta scooters propose a softer technological approach when it comes to Point A to Point B commutes.
BICYCLES
SPY

Welcome Fall Footwear’s Newest BFF: The Red Wing Heritage GORE-TEX Classic Moc

Today marks a special day in fall footwear. Modern outerwear staple Red Wing Heritage and leading pioneer in waterproofing technology GORE-TEX have teamed up to release the best fall boot ready to take on any kind of day ahead. Meet the GORE-TEX Classic Moc. Buy: Red Wing Heritage GORE-TEX Classic Moc $339.99 These boots bring a one-of-a-kind new look to Red Wing Heritage’s best-selling Classic Moc by transforming them into the all-weather must-have everyone needs this season and beyond. The boots feature an all-new Russet Taos leather that’s combined with the high-end performance brought to you by GORE-TEX for the wettest of wet days. Although the boots...
APPAREL
TechRadar

This futuristic electric motorcycle is built for the moon

NASA is looking for new rovers for its new Artemis space program, and German design company Hookie thinks it has the perfect solution: a lunar electric motorcycle. Because the motorbike, called the Tardigrade, has just two wheels, it’s much lighter than a conventional moon buggy. “A moon buggy requires almost...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Camo-Print Casual Footwear

UNDEFEATED and Converse work in collaboration on new footwear models for the season including two updated designs of the Chuck 70. The shoes are offered in a mid-cut silhouette and detailed entirely in tiger camo patterning for the season. Each shoe is made with premium canvas materials across the upper...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

You Can Now Buy Razer’s Futuristic Zephyr Face Mask for $100 USD

Razer‘s futuristic Zephyr air purifier mask is finally available for purchase after much anticipation. The Singaporean-American gaming software company first teased its intelligent N95 mask — previously named Project Hazel — earlier this year, opening up the product for public beta testing in August. Dubbed the “latest evolution of our...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy