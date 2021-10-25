CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nike Adds Air Max 95 to its "Running Club" Collection

By Store
hypebeast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs adding its Air Max 95 into the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 “Running Club” collection. The latest AM 95 iteration sports “Light Photo Blue” nylon around the toe cap, sidewalls, and...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Preview of the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh has a penchant for taking a classic or Jordan Brand silhouette and flipping its appearance in a way that still keeps the elements of its iconic heritage but shows off his unique design language. And just before his forthcoming Air Jordan 2 collaborations with pre-crumbled midsoles make their way into the market, the streetwear/luxury designer is already previewing more of what’s to come, one of the pieces being the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Recolors Its Gradient With Yellow And Teal

Following a duo of “AMRC” entries, the Nike Air Max Plus is changing up its gradient, swapping out the usual “Sunset” tones for a mix of yellow and teal. The two shades dress the TPU cage of the shoe, gradating ever-so-subtly as they meet in the middle of each bar. Behind, the hexagon-patterned synthetic is clad in a dark black, allowing both the aforementioned and the silver-filled, yellow-outlined Swoosh to stand out. Below, the mudguard and parts of the midsole are similarly bereft of color, while the plate deviates in complement to the palette’s louder hues.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steelo Brim
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 Returns In Two Original Colorways In 2022

Although Nike Basketball’s newest propositions take direct inspiration from modern-day sportswear, it’s always looking to its archive for both design cues and nostalgic purposes. According to reliable sources, the hoops-focused team will revisit the Nike Air Max Penny 1 throughout 2022. Designed by Eric Avar, who’s spearheaded some of the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Foamposite In White

COMME des GARÇONS‘ take on the Nike Air Foamposite — which first appeared by way of the Autumn/Winter ’21 runway — is nearing very close to its official release. And to better build up energy, the label has begun an early round of seeding, which has returned detailed photography of the collaboration’s white colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Announces Its 2021 Día De Muertos Footwear and Apparel Collection

The start of November is drawing closer, and that means and Jordan Brand are gearing up to celebrate two important holidays: Halloween and Día De Muertos. In celebration of the latter, the two imprints have officially announced its forthcoming Día De Muertos footwear and apparel collection. This year, the assemblage lines up whimsical colorways of the Air Force 1 Low and Air Jordan 1 Mid along with matching apparel items that dive deeper into the concept of Siempre Familia which exemplifies the bond between families that is unbreakable.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 "Noise Aqua"

For Fall 2021, Patta and have reignited their collaborative relationship to roll out striking colorways of the iconic Air Max 1. The two have already released its “Monarch” colorway and previewed its impending “Night Maroon” iteration, and now both parties have officially unveiled the third entry of this capsule: the “Noise Aqua” installment.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Air Max 95#Og Nike#Amrc#Sole Mates
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Also Receives a "Green Paisley" Colorway

Following the announcement of “Worn Blue” and “Black Paisley” sneakers,. adds a new “Green Paisley” colorway to the Air Force 1 rotation. The upcoming pairs are dressed in white tumbled leather uppers with a matching classic AF1 rubber sole unit. The pairs are defined by Green paisley prints adorned with a medley of flowers, sparkles and swirls which decorate the lateral Swooshes and heel tabs. Additional green Nike branding on the tongue tag and insoles complete the two-tone sneakers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Nike’s Air Max Penny 1 "Home" Rumored to Return in 2022

Debuted back in 1995, reports have been circulating about the return of Nike’s Air Max Penny 1 in the original “Home” colorway. The iconic silhouette has last seen the shelves since its final release in 1996, but according to an Instagram post by BubbleKoppe, the classic pair will be joining the “Away” colorway launch next year. Penny Hardaway took to the court in the fresh white design during the 1995-1996 NBA season where he played for the Orlando Magic and was selected for the NBA All-Star team along with Shaquille O’Neal.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Nike Outfits the Air Max Goaterra 2.0 in Full "Cargo Khaki"

As we approach the colder months ahead, has been busy with new releases that are season-appropriate as it debuts a new Nike Air Max Goaterra 2.0 in a full “Cargo Khaki” colorway. The new offering debuted ahead of the sportswear giant’s recently announced functional Air Force 1 High Boot in “Military Green.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 3 “Pine Green” Official Release Information

What We’re Saying: The Nike Air Jordan 3 will soon come dressed one of Jordan Brand’s most popular colors of the past few years: Pine Green. The colorway was previously seen on multiple versions of the Air Jordan 1 and the Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low. Now, the Air Jordan...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
golfmagic.com

Sneak peak: The Nike Air Jordan 4 "Bred" is on its way in time for Christmas

NBA legend Michael Jordan is known for his love of golf so it was no surprise when Nike started producing golf shoes. His signature basketball trainers retail on the more expensive side and their new offerings will be continuing that way. Dressed in black, red, grey and white this golf-edition...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Has Been Updated With a "Shroud"

Has given its classic all-White Air Force 1 a new laceless makeover, adding a shroud above the tongue featuring a metallic Swoosh zipper buckle. The white leather uppers and sole unit from the timeless silhouette remain untouched aside from the addition of a large leather shroud that replaces the standard lacing system. White chrome eyestays with protruding laces are added for aesthetic purposes and glossy Swoosh buckles run up and down the concealed white zipper unit. Subtle Nike logos are stitched on the upper section of the shroud to complete the reworked minimalist pairs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sole Collector

Nike Reveals This Year's Día de Muertos Collection

After delivering the Lucha Libre-inspired collection last month, Nike will keep the celebrations of Mexican culture going for its next release. Today, the Swoosh unveiled the its new Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) collection, which references a two-day Mexican holiday where family and friends gather to pay respects and remember loved ones who have passed away. The capsule will include a new colorway of the Air Force 1 Low and the Air Jordan 1 Mid with each pair decorated with colors and graphics linked to the holiday, along with the phrase “Siempre Familia” featured on both pairs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Military Green Lands On The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Run

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Run hasn’t received the high-profile co-sign of other basketball-ready options from NIKE, Inc., but that might change as the 2021-22 NBA season gets going. Ahead of the new season, the model has emerged in a muted green ensemble complete with crimson orange and light gum brown details.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Siempre Familia”

Is honoring the traditions of Mexican culture yet again this year with a special footwear and apparel assemblage dedicated to the annual celebrations of Día De Muertos. For this new collection, the Swoosh has manufactured special “Siempre Familia” colorways of the Air Force 1 Low and the Air Jordan 1 Mid, the former of which has now been revealed through official imagery.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of UNO With The Air Force 1

As the most popular card game in history celebrates its 50th Anniversary, Nike hits us with a surprise in the form of an Air Force 1 collaboration in commemoration of the milestone. With primary colors of red, yellow, blue and green seen on the traditional designs covering its own panel and the iconic UNO logo at the heel, Nike honors this time-honored, globally beloved game with a shoe release that surely everyone would love to Draw. In fact, it would only be fitting if these were released view a Draw procedure, but here’s to hoping Nike hits us with a Reverse and makes enough pairs for everyone to cop.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

Patta x Nike Dress the Air Max 1 in "Night Maroon"

Following their “Monarch” colorway earlier this month, Nike and Patta are back with another iteration of their collaborative Air Max 1. Similar to its predecessor, the silhouette’s upper features a wavy design along the laterals. Meanwhile, the overlays, toe boxes, Swooshes, mudguards, laces and tongues are dressed in “Night Maroon.” Providing balance are the gray mesh layers beneath the magenta hues, as well as the interior lining and first set of lace loops covered in orange. Rounding off the sneakers are Patta’s branding on the tongues, the off-white midsoles and eggplant purple outsoles.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy