UNIQLO's Recycling Program Is Giving Customers Digital Cash Coupons in Exchange for Used Clothes

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Tear, UNIQLO Japan launched its Re.UNIQLO recycling program for a 100% recycled down jacket. This time around, the imprint is collecting old Heat Tech shirts, down...

Related
Washington Post

How to donate or recycle your unwanted clothes, electronics and more

As the weather turns cooler and many of us spend more time inside, it’s the perfect time to focus on home projects, including organizing and decluttering. But once you go through your stuff, what do you do with the unwanted or unneeded items? These stories offer advice on how to donate or recycle clothing, household goods, electronics and more.
ENVIRONMENT
FASHION Magazine |

Is Digital Clothing Fashion’s Ticket to Sustainability?

This may be one small step towards solving overconsumption. In the age of fast fashion, TikTok shopping hauls and #OOTDs, we’ve come to associate style with an (overly) well-stocked wardrobe. Unspoken social media rules tell us that once an outfit is posted to one or all of our many feeds, we are never to be seen in it again. This culture inevitably plays into a hot-button issue in the fashion industry: the overproduction and overconsumption of clothes, one small solution for which may come via digital fashion. Zero10, a tech startup brand, is creating digital clothing, and its efforts may address one piece of the waste puzzle by changing the way we think about clothes, instead of asking us to wear less. Launching on October 21, Zero10 is an iOS application that uses augmented reality (AR) technology to simulate garments from various brands onto users’ bodies. Made from pixels instead of textiles, digital clothing is giving the fashion industry a small but desperately-needed push towards sustainability.
APPAREL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Wendy’s will start using more easily recycled cups

Wendy’s wants you to recycle their cups. The Dublin, Ohio-based burger chain on Wednesday said it would start serving drinks in clear plastic cups early next year. The company said the single-substrate cups will be more easily recycled than its plastic-lined paper cups. Wendy’s worked with plastics packaging companies Berry Global and LyondellBasell on the cups, which get 20% of their plastic from recycled material.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC 29 News

Participation steady for Staunton drop-off recycling program

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton’s new drop-off recycling program is going well, according Public Works Director Jeff Johnston. He says participation is steady and collection continues to increase. He also said Staunton stacks up when compared with neighboring programs, but they continue to work on efficiency and cost. “It’s only...
STAUNTON, VA
Sacramento Bee

Consignment shop sees a surge of clothing recycling as people dump their wardrobes

As retail stores everywhere struggle to get products on their sales floors due to supply chain issues and labor shortages, a Fair Oaks shop is bursting with inventory. Moth Hole Consignment, owned by Lauren Bertolani, has been a local retailer since the early-to-mid-1970s. It offers gently used and new women’s clothing, and a variety of gift items in a 3,400-square-foot location. Bertolani is the third owner, having purchased the store in 2014.
mysouthlakenews.com

Annual Leaf Recycling Program 2021

It’s that time of year again! Leaf recycling is here. The City of Southlake and Republic Services partner to offer curbside leaf recycling services for Southlake residents. All you have to do is place your bagged leaves on the curb to be picked up for recycling and bypass the landfill.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
chainstoreage.com

Poshmark digitally connects brands with customers

For the first time in its history, Poshmark is letting large-scale brands connect directly with the platform's shoppers. The online fashion resale marketplace launched a new program, called Brand Closet, that allows brands to directly connect, converse with and sell to Poshmark's community of more than 80 million users with a suite of specially-designed social merchandising tools. The tools include the Drops Soon feature, which lets brands share limited-time products; My Shoppers, which allows brands to conduct one-on-one clienteling; and branded Posh Parties, which drive awareness.
BUSINESS
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Zoo offering free admission in exchange for recycling electronic waste

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Detroit Zoo is offering free admission to people who bring old and used electronics for recycling in November. On Nov. 15 and 16, people can bring old cell phones, stereos, laptops, and printers to the Detroit Zoological Society's Water Tower parking lot and receive a voucher for a free ticket to visit the zoo. The tickets will be valid Monday through Thursday at any time until the end of 2021.
DETROIT, MI
Time Out Global

Swap your old clothes for discount coupons at Uniqlo Japan

Second-hand stores are a great way to get rid of unwanted clothes, but Uniqlo is taking a different approach to giving your clothes a second life. As a part of its Re.Uniqlo initiative that started in 2006, Uniqlo stores nationwide are currently collecting used Heattech and down-wear in exchange for discount coupons until November 30.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

All-Digital Clothing Experiences

With its Custom OnDemand platform, Knot Standard is revolutionizing retail with all-digital custom clothing experiences. Thanks to artificial intelligence measuring tools, retailers can share experiences for creating custom menswear and womenswear without having to carry inventory. As President and Co-Founder of Knot Standard, Matthew Mueller, describes "Knot Standard's Custom OnDemand platform is a first for retail–never before has custom clothing been possible for anyone, anywhere, without any special training, inventory, or infrastructure."
APPAREL
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Replenysh launches Bartlesville recycling program

California-based Replenysh launched its Bartlesville program Saturday, creating a local recycling option after more than six months without one. While the company has been distributing large recyclable-collection sacks for weeks, community members can now open the Replenysh app to find local recycling collection sites and which item each location accepts.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Michigan Daily

What are digital clothes, and why it’s the pandemic product to watch

In late September, as I scrolled through my YouTube subscriptions, I stumbled across a video by Safiya Nygaard titled “I Wore Digital Clothes For A Week.” I immediately thought Hey, wait a minute, I know nothing about this! And I researched, did a little more research and then decided this would be a perfect topic to force my analysis of upon the internet. Digital clothing has become a massive and complex industry in the short time that it has existed, but there are four primary points that beg the question: Is this the most intriguing, and perhaps dichotomous, product of the pandemic?
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Timberland Has Launched Its First-Ever Rental Collection

As the world of fashion looks to promote more conscious consumerism, Timberland has unveiled its first ever rental collection alongside UK-based platform HURR. Founded in 2017, HURR is a clothing rental platform that was born with an aim of breaking fast-fashion industry habits, and creating a new, more sustainable way of living. The platform not only works with brands and retailers to share its pieces, but it also gives those with luxury garments the chance to monetize them too, and renters the ability to wear them for a fraction of the retail price.
RETAIL
moneytalksnews.com

Uniqlo Men's Sale: Up to 70% off

Save on up to 145 items of clothing and shoes, with underwear starting from $4, t-shirts from $4, shirts from $10, jackets and hoodies from $20, and more. Shop Now at Uniqlo Tips Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $75 or more get free shipping. Pictured is the Uniqlo Men's Roy Lichtenstein UT Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt for $3.90 ($16 off).
SHOPPING
entrepreneurstime.com

How to Create Repeat Customers Using Future-Use Coupons

How can you encourage customers to make their second, third, and fourth purchase with you? How can you entice them to keep coming back and buying from you, changing them from a once off customer to a regular? Future-use coupons are one great strategy to employ to incentivize customers to make that next buy.
SHOPPING
flyernews.com

OPINION: ‘DressX’ paving the future through digital clothes

How much are you willing to play for a picture of you wearing the latest fashion trends? Photo of fashion Youtuber Scope reviewing ‘DressX.’. Phones have gone from walls to your hands. Music has gone from record players, CDs and radios to a push of a button. Food can be delivered right to your door. Now-a-days you can even have people shop for you. What’s next? Clothes being digitized to your body.
APPAREL
watervilletimes.com

Clothing Exchange Reaches Milestone

A local initiative with a mission to help area families has reached the 25-year milestone. The Kid’s Clothing Exchange, organized by the Clinton Methodist Church, is a way for families to receive gently used children’s clothing. The spring exchange was set up a little bit differently this year because of...
CHARITIES
hypebeast.com

Spalding's 'Fundamentals' Collection Fuses On and Off-Court Style

Known for its signature basketball equipment, Spalding is expanding its apparel offerings with the launch of its new “Fundamentals” collection. The latest clothing offering from the brand features a selection of staple pieces like hoodies, sweatpants, shorts and t-shirts – coming in black, cream, dusty blue and light purple. Fit for the street or a basketball court, the collection garments are constructed from heavyweight brushed fleece and feature a new silicone Spalding logo. Topping off the collection is a simple plain white tee.
APPAREL

