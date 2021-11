Exactly how many people will be out of work for ignoring Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate isn’t known yet. But it became a lot clearer Tuesday (Oct. 19), as details emerged about 1,887 workers who quit or were terminated by the Oct. 18 deadline. Tens of thousands of workers in the state needed to prove they were vaccinated against COVID-19, or had a valid reason for an exemption, to keep their jobs.

