Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection next year. In a letter written to his staff, he wrote, in part, "After 35 years in public service, I have made the difficult decision not to seek re-election as Attorney General." He went on to say, "I still have about 15 months as Attorney General. I intend to make the most of every single moment. I will continue to work with you to provide the best possible legal advice to our clients, to protect Marylanders, to improve their lives and to fight for justice."

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO