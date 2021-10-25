CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate crisis: greenhouse gas levels hit new record despite lockdowns, UN reports

By Damian Carrington Environment editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33heHB_0cbg7jR100
The concentration of carbon dioxide, the most important greenhouse gas, is now 50% higher than before the Industrial Revolution. Photograph: sturti/Getty Images

Levels of climate-heating gases in the atmosphere hit record levels in 2020, despite coronavirus-related lockdowns, the UN’s World Meteorological Organization has announced.

The concentration of carbon dioxide, the most important greenhouse gas, is now 50% higher than before the Industrial Revolution sparked the mass burning of fossil fuels. Methane levels have more than doubled since 1750. All key greenhouse gases (GHG) rose faster in 2020 than the average for the previous decade and this trend has continued in 2021, the WMO report found.

The data shows the climate crisis continues to worsen and send a “stark” message to the nations meeting at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in a week’s time, according to WMO chief Prof Petteri Taalas: “We are way off track.”

The negotiators at the summit must deliver action to keep alive the goal of ending GHG emissions by 2050 and avoiding the worst climate impacts. Only stopping emissions will stabilise the levels of the gases and halt the temperature rises that drive the increasing damage from heatwaves, floods and droughts .

“At the current rate of increase in GHG concentrations, we will see a temperature increase by the end of this century far in excess of the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5C to 2C,” said Taalas. “[Rising levels of GHGs] have major negative repercussions for our daily lives and wellbeing, and for the future of our children and grandchildren.”

“It is hoped Cop26 will see a dramatic increase in commitments,” he said. “We need to transform our commitment into action that will have an impact on GHGs. We need to revisit our industrial, energy and transport systems and whole way of life – the needed changes are economically affordable and technically possible. There is no time to lose.”

Related: Planned fossil fuel output ‘vastly exceeds’ climate limits, says UN

The burning of coal, oil and gas is the biggest source of CO 2 , which is the cause of 66% of global heating. CO 2 emissions fell by about 5% in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, compared to 2019. But many billions of tonnes of CO 2 were still pumped into the atmosphere, meaning the Covid economic slowdown “did not have any discernible impact on the atmospheric levels of GHG and their growth rates”, the WMO said.

CO2 emissions chart

About half of the CO 2 from human activities remains in the atmosphere, with the other half soaked up by oceans and trees and plants on land. But the WMO warned that global heating is damaging the ability of the natural world to take up emissions with, for example, the Amazon now having flipped from absorbing CO2 to emitting it as wildfires, droughts and logging destroy trees.

Methane accounts for 16% of global heating and the majority of its emissions are caused by human activity such as cattle farming and fossil fuel production. Methane is a potent and relatively short-lived GHG, so cutting emissions has a rapid impact. Ahead of Cop26, the US and EU pledged to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

The other major GHG is nitrous oxide, responsible for 7% of global heating. These emissions mostly come from the overuse of chemical fertilisers in farming and cattle manure. The GHG data is collected by the WMO’s Global Atmosphere Watch Programme .

Levels of atmospheric GHGs are higher than ever experienced by the human race, and the highest for 3-5 million years. At that time, global temperature was 2-3C hotter and sea level was 10-20 meters higher than today, said Talaas: “But there weren’t 7.8 billion people then.”

“The true success, or failure, of Cop26 will be written in our skies in the form of greenhouse gas concentrations. This WMO report provides a brutally frank assessment of what’s been written there to date. So far, it’s an epic fail,” said Prof Dave Reay, at the University of Edinburgh.

“The small window of opportunity to stabilise greenhouse gas concentrations at a level that meets the Paris climate goals is about to vanish,” he said. “Will this 26th Cop find success where the previous 25 have fallen short? Our atmosphere will bear witness.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cop26: Planet is ‘changing before our eyes’ due to climate change, damning UN report warns

The planet is “changing before our eyes” due to global warming, with the impact of the climate crisis set to have far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to a damning United Nations report ahead of Cop26.A study by the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) found that the planet had entered “uncharted territory” as rising temperatures pose a threat to food security and crucial ecosystems.The provisional WMO State of the Global Climate 2021 report also showed that the past seven years are on track to be the seven warmest on record, based on data for the first nine...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Natural Gas#European Union#Wmo
IBTimes

Greenhouse Gas Levels Reach Record High Amid COP26 Worries

Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached record levels last year, the United Nations said Monday, in a stark warning as Britain's Boris Johnson admitted being "very worried" about the COP26 summit going awry. The UN's blunt report on rising global warming comes as Prime Minister Johnson, the COP26 host,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Climate change: Greenhouse gas build-up reached new high in 2020

The build-up of warming gases in the atmosphere rose to record levels in 2020 despite the pandemic, according to the World Meteorological Organization. The amounts of CO2, methane and nitrous oxide rose by more than the annual average in the past 10 years. The WMO says this will drive up...
AGRICULTURE
kdal610.com

World scrambles to contain damage as greenhouse gas emissions hit record

GENEVA/GLASGOW (Reuters) – Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record last year and the world is “way off track” on climate goals, the U.N. weather agency said on Monday, showing the scale of the task facing governments scrambling to avert dangerous levels of warming. A report by the World Meteorological Organization...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
United Nations
News 8 WROC

Earth gets hotter, deadlier during decades of climate talks

(AP) – World leaders have been meeting for 29 years to try to curb global warming, and in that time Earth has become a much hotter and deadlier planet. Trillions of tons of ice have disappeared over that period, the burning of fossil fuels has spewed billions of tons of heat-trapping gases into the air, […]
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 per cent of the world’s electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone. President Xi Jinping said in late September that China would stop building coal-burning power plants overseas, but China, India, South Africa and Turkey remain large consumers of thermal coal, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. To meet the...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate and time is running out

The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow have begun. Much attention so far has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called “climate finance” for developing nations. Climate finance is money paid by wealthy countries (which are responsible for most of the historic emissions) to developing countries to help them pay for emissions reduction measures and adaptation. Climate finance should be in addition to standard development aid. At the 2009 Copenhagen climate talks, wealthy nations promised US$100 billion a year in climate...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 climate summit 'last, best hope' to meet 1.5C target

Global COP26 climate negotiations are the "last, best hope" to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C alive, said summit president Alok Sharma as he opened the meeting on Sunday. They committed to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C and pledged to bring a halt to international funding for coal plants without emissions capture facilities. 
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Scott Morrison attends pivotal global climate talks today, bringing a weak plan that leaves Australia exposed

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at today’s opening of the United Nations climate summit with a 2050 net-zero emissions target born from a painful political process. Friendly nations will breathe a sigh of relief, freed from the awkward task of calling out Australia on that basic climate pledge. But the target won’t afford Australia much cover in Glasgow. This nation still doesn’t have a 2030 emissions-reduction target that passes international muster. Nor does it have policies to achieve greater near-term emissions cuts, or a strategy for the economic and social transition. The paucity of process around Australia’s climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

What is COP? Key facts and terms at climate summit explained

The U.N. climate summit, known as COP26 this year, brings officials from almost 200 countries to Glasgow to haggle over the best measures to combat global warming.Here are some of the terms and key issues that will be discussed at the event, which is scheduled to run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13:COPShort for Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.First held in 1995, it also serves as the meeting of parties to the 1992 Kyoto Protocol that first committed countries to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and those that signed on to the 2015...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ex-UN climate chief doesn't see Paris-type moment in Glasgow

Christiana Figueres knows how to hammer out a climate deal, and she doesn’t expect the United Nations conference that just started in Glasgow to end with the kind of big moment she engineered in Paris six years ago. But she remains optimistic, saying failure “is not going to happen here.”Figueres, the former executive secretary of the U.N.'s climate change program, was a key architect behind the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement. She says the negotiations leading to the two-week conference in Scotland have not progressed enough to reach the U.N.’s goals of cutting global greenhouse emissions in half...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Past 7 Years in a Row Were Hottest on Record, Harrowing WMO Report Confirms

The United Nations Secretary-General has called 2021 "the make it or break it year" for climate action. 2021 is not over yet, but a provisional report on the state of the planet suggests we are leaning heavily towards breaking it. Experts at the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recently calculated the last seven years have been the warmest on record. We only have data for the first nine months of 2021, but the initial analysis suggests it will likely rank either the fifth, sixth, or seventh warmest year of those seven. The main reason it won't be warmer is because earlier this year, the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Game changing’ EU satellite programme to provide real-time greenhouse gas emissions monitoring

A “constellation of dedicated satellites” is to be launched into orbit by the European Union, to closely monitor humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions in detail.Scientists working on the project said the “game changing” tool, will be able to detect carbon dioxide and methane emissions “with unprecedented accuracy and detail – and close to real time”,The satellites – which will form part of the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) – will even be capable of looking at individual carbon dioxide and methane sources such as power plants and fossil fuel production sites, the service said.Ultimately, the project, which will be launched...
SCIENCE
WREG

Over 100 countries vow to end deforestation at climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 100 countries pledged Tuesday to end deforestation in the coming decade — a promise that experts say would be critical to limiting climate change but one that has been made and broken before. Britain hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of the U.N. climate conference known as COP26 taking […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

42K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy