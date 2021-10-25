CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,800 mark on inflation worries

By Arundhati Sarkar
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Recasts, adds comments and updates prices)

* Gold profits from higher inflation expectations - Commerzbank

* Investors await BoJ, ECB policy meetings due this week

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices reclaimed the $1,800 mark on Monday, supported by persisting worries over inflation, as investors looked ahead to the next Federal Reserve meeting for its outlook on monetary policy.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,801.22 per ounce by 1203 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,802.50.

While there is a perception inflation will be transitory, there is a persistent element of pressure, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday reiterated his view that high inflation will likely abate next year, which led gold prices to ease from their September highs in the previous session.

He also said the U.S. central bank should start the process of reducing its support of the economy by cutting back on its asset purchases, but not yet touch the interest rate dial.

“Powell’s recent comments may have amplified concerns of inflation sticking around for longer, which is apparently further eroding support for team ‘transitory’ and fuelling a stronger bid for gold as an inflation hedge,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

“And with Powell seeing a longer runway before the Fed starts hiking rates, such a view is encouraging gold bulls to reclaim the $1,800 handle at the onset of the week,” Tan said.

The next FOMC meeting is due on Nov. 2-3.

Investors will also be watching for the meetings of the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank due on Thursday.

The markets are pricing higher inflation and many participants clearly believe that the current high level of inflation is no longer merely temporary, Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said in a note.

“Gold should profit from this in its role as a store of value,” he added.

Meanwhile yields on the benchmark 10-year notes and the U.S. dollar ticked higher, dimming the appeal of the precious metal.

Gold is often considered an inflation hedge, though reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.40 per ounce.

Platinum inched 0.1% higher to $1,041.06, and palladium gained 0.9% to $2,039.87.

Forbes

It’s Taper Time For The Fed

While third-quarter U.S. economic growth was relatively anemic with GDP growing at 2%, the Federal Reserve (Fed) should announce the long-awaited decrease in the pace of asset purchases this week. This tapering of asset purchases should continue through mid-2022. As noted last week, there is a reason for optimism that the fourth quarter will see a bump in economic growth as some supply bottlenecks begin to ease.
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await Fed policy decision

(Adds comments and updates prices) * Investors weigh chances of BoE hiking interest rates. * Gold to be supported if yields trade at current levels - analyst. Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Tuesday as market participants awaited a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting in the face of growing inflationary pressures and worries over weaker economic growth.
MARKETS
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip on Fed angst; Tesla slides after record run

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday, pointing to a slight easing from record highs for Wall Street indexes as investors took to caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s widely expected move to start tapering its monthly bond purchases.
STOCKS
