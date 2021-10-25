CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection

Star Wars finally confirms what the point of Snoke was

Star Wars didn't please all fans with its sequel trilogy, especially when it came to the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke. Snoke (played by Andy Serkis) was seemingly positioned as the Big Bad of the trilogy by The Force Awakens, only to be unceremoniously killed off by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in The Last Jedi. That didn't stop fans speculating on whether Snoke was really Darth Plagueis or Anakin Skywalker's evil twin or something else entirely.
‘Star Wars’ Is Giving Fans Another Trilogy

The Star Wars franchise loves a trilogy. From the moment George Lucas kicked off the iconic original trilogy with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) to the conclusion of the sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), trilogies have been the lifeblood of the Skywalker Saga.
Upcoming Star Wars TV shows

We've put together our list of upcoming Star Wars TV shows for the whole family to enjoy. With so many Star Wars shows coming up, there's something for the Jedi Masters and the Younglings. At the rate that Disney has announced Star Wars projects, soon you’ll be able to watch...
The Best ‘Star Wars’ Gifts for Fans

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. An epic, generation-spanning saga about defeating fascism is timeless, which is why “Star Wars” has inspired devoted fans of all ages. And the Disney marketing team is highly skilled, which is why the company has made sure that those legions of fans can purchase pretty much any item they’d ever need — from cookware to clothing and everything in between — emblazoned with logos,...
Will the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy be ‘Erased’?

The moment that anyone hears that even a single movie in the Star Wars franchise they might either groan or jump for joy since the fact is that the Star Wars sequel trilogy was thought to be a general mess, especially when The Last Jedi came along. The discrepancies that have been talked about over and over, what should and shouldn’t have been allowed to happen, etc., have become a litany that many people have grown tired of over the past few years. Even talk of the trilogy being erased in order to start over has brought a great deal of eye-rolling since not only would this be a huge undertaking, but it would create a very serious need to sit back and reflect on how it could even be done, and WHAT would be done if Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were allowed to come in and do things their way. There is a reason why a lot of people would be happy to see such a thing happen, and it’s not just the idea that the movies get better, it’s the belief that they WILL get better since Filoni and Favreau have already proven that they know how to take the Star Wars vibes and turn them into something that people will want watch.
New Star Wars Game collections bundle together fan favourites

THQ Nordic and Aspyr Media have announced new Star Wars game collections which are due to be released very soon. There are two bundles planned for both the Nintendo Switch and PS4 (as well as PS5, via backwards compatibility). These include the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection as well as Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo, arriving first on PS4 (October 26, 2021) and then Switch (November 16, 2021).
The Themes in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Return of the Jedi is a film that keeps on giving. In my default state of daydreaming, the movie comes back and swirls in my thoughts from time to time. The more I contemplate it, however, the more its themes and subtext surface. Watching it again—which is always at my fingertips now with Disney+—something new about it seems to constatly appear.
“Star Wars: Visions” Review

The idea behind the latest Disney+ series “Star Wars: Visions” is simple: what if Star Wars was a Japanese anime? The show is a nine-episode anthology created by several different animation studios. Each episode tells its own unique story with a distinctive visual style. “Star Wars: Visions” is one of...
5 of the Scariest Star Wars Sidekicks

There are plenty of monsters in Star Wars, but sometimes the most frightening things aren’t creatures with razor-sharp teeth. Sometimes scary can come in the form of a cool mercenary, a mad doctor, or a small pet with a haunting laugh. They come from the underworld and the ranks of the First Order, but what unites them is that they have all partnered with the most notorious criminals and scoundrels in the galaxy. This menacing group are not Sith, nor are they warriors for the dark side; the characters on this list are in a fearsome class all their own. So in the spirit of Halloween, here are five of the scariest sidekicks in Star Wars!
How Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Should Learn From its Predecessor

Following the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a potential sequel to the game is rumored to be in development. It's understandable why, given the first title's success, but such a sequel would need a bit of work in order to become truly fantastic. Fallen order falls short in many areas, especially when it comes to enemy variety and optional content. Its focus on telling a canonical story ends up hurting the game in the long run, to the point of restricting player customization and freedom. It's not a bad game, but not counting any post-launch updates, there isn't much reason to play it outside of the main story. If Fallen Order 2 comes to fruition, the best path for it would be to build and improve on the greatest elements from the first game. While the story of Fallen Order was enjoyable, I found there was so much more that could be done with the actual gameplay. Should we get a greater focus on that in the sequel, then Jedi: Fallen Order 2 might earn its spot as the best EA Star Wars game of all time.
