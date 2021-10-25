Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection

Following the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a potential sequel to the game is rumored to be in development. It's understandable why, given the first title's success, but such a sequel would need a bit of work in order to become truly fantastic. Fallen order falls short in many areas, especially when it comes to enemy variety and optional content. Its focus on telling a canonical story ends up hurting the game in the long run, to the point of restricting player customization and freedom. It's not a bad game, but not counting any post-launch updates, there isn't much reason to play it outside of the main story. If Fallen Order 2 comes to fruition, the best path for it would be to build and improve on the greatest elements from the first game. While the story of Fallen Order was enjoyable, I found there was so much more that could be done with the actual gameplay. Should we get a greater focus on that in the sequel, then Jedi: Fallen Order 2 might earn its spot as the best EA Star Wars game of all time.
