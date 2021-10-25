CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Gate City

Today in History for October 30th

Highlights of this day in history: 'War of the Worlds' spooks Americans on Halloween Eve; A deadly mudslide hits Nicaragua after Hurricane Mitch; Muhammad Ali beats George Foreman in the 'Rumble in the Jungle'; Comedian Steve Allen dies. (Oct. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
INSTAGRAM
Daily Gate City

On This Day: 1 November 1946

The first Royal Command performance took place in London. It was a starry event and "A Matter Of Life And Death" was shown to the royal family. (Nov. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c4f9706b9412458fb3a6ea75a341bc2a.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On This Day#Breaking News#Ap Archive
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NME

Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Morning Show’ bombshell death

Jennifer Aniston has shared her reaction to the surprise death of one of the main characters on The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ show entered into its second season in September, and in its most recent episode saw Steve Carrell’s disgraced news anchor Mitch Kessler voluntarily crashing his car, which resulted in his death.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Releases a Rare Personal Statement & Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Queen Elizabeth is sending an important message to Antigua and Barbuda in honor of a very special milestone. On Monday, the 95-year-old monarch shared a statement to Sir Rodney Williams, governor-general of the country, on the 40th anniversary of its independence. The message, which was posted on Instagram, read, “It...
WORLD
TVShowsAce

Felicity & Evangeline Vuolo Surface In Rare Halloween Family Photos

Felicity and Evangeline Vuolo are back as cute as ever! The Duggar granddaughters appeared in a couple of family photos, showing off their adorable Halloween costumes with their parents. Fans have been hoping to see more photos of the little sisters as they’ve grown up, and now, new photos have arrived. Read on to see the latest pictures of Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo‘s sweet girls!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
u.today

817.4 Million SHIB Bought by Rapper and American Comedian FunnyMike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy