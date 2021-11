Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the White House says the U.S. has enough supply and is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for all children ages 5-11. The first could go into kids' arms by midweek. (Nov. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...

KIDS ・ 16 HOURS AGO