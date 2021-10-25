Man injured in Greenville Co. shooting on Parker Rd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is injured after a shooting in Greenville County that happened early Monday morning.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting on Parker Rd. at about 2:47 a.m. They found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The victim was transported and his condition is unknown at this time, deputies said. Deputies are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

