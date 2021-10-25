CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Man injured in Greenville Co. shooting on Parker Rd.

By Emily Smith
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zuhr4_0cbg75PK00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is injured after a shooting in Greenville County that happened early Monday morning.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting on Parker Rd. at about 2:47 a.m. They found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The victim was transported and his condition is unknown at this time, deputies said. Deputies are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Parker, SC
County
Greenville County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Greenville Co#Parker Rd#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy