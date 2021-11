Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is braced for a tough battle to stop Max Verstappen from continuing to extend his championship lead.Hamilton is now a dozen points adrift of Verstappen after the Dutch driver raced to an impressive victory at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.And with the next rounds in Mexico and Brazil expected to suit Verstappen’s Red Bull machinery, Hamilton has every right to be concerned that a record-breaking eighth world championship might be slipping away.“We are going to the next two tracks which are very strong circuits for Red Bull so it is going to be...

