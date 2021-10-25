CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard snubs F1 interviewer who awkwardly asked her to ‘freestyle rap’

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOc8i_0cbg5e5o00

Megan Thee Stallion ’s bodyguard snubbed F1 interviewer Martin Brundle after he asked the singer to “freestyle rap”.

Footage of the awkward encounter was broadcast on Sky Sports , as the rapper attended the US Grand Prix .

Attempting to speak to Megan, real name Megan Pete, for his pre-race grid walk segment, Brundle was seen approaching the star’s entourage.

“That’s a very big bloke in front of her,” Brundle told viewers, before asking her: “Megan, Martin Brundle from British television, how are you? Megan Thee Stallion, you’re a freestyle rapper.”

“You’re a freestyle rapper, have you got any rap for us today on Formula One?”

Megan then laughed, before answering: “I have no rap today, I’m sorry.”

When Brundle then attempted to ask who she was supporting in the Grand Prix, another person who appeared to be a member of Megan’s security team intervened.

Brundle is heard telling the man: “I can do that, because I did.”

Viewers reacted in amusement to the clip on social media, with some dubbing the encounter “cringey” and “awkward”.

“This long standing obsession of ‘kooky’ gridwalkery has to be the most cringe thing on UK tv,” wrote one person.

“Grid walk is always cringey, but that was next level stuff. Great work by all involved,” joked another.

A third Twitter user wrote: “This is so cringey. What kind of foolish question is that?”

Comments / 75

elisha black
7d ago

why are the mean negative comments why are y'all calling her a him why so nasty remember when you were a kid the old saying if you can't say nothing nice just don't say nothing at all the world is already hard enough leave the lady alone already it's no need for all the nasty men comments I mean like get a life grow up be happy for her there's no reason to come off and say that she's a man y'all did the same thing to Joseline Hernandez and then you found out she was a girl I mean get a life and grow up already it's cut out time for the foolishness only if you had a brain

Reply(2)
5
Tony Banks
6d ago

she was probably a sponsor or was paid by a sponsor for one of the cars she takes a pic by the car and keeps it moving i don't know why yall saying she should of gave a freestyle when that's not what she came to do. As if any of you would do any thing your 9 to 5 asked you to do off the clock

Reply
5
Wrep
6d ago

I wonder if she realizes that a stallion is a male horse, and that she kind of looks like one..

Reply(1)
4
Related
cbslocal.com

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her ‘Hellraiser’ Halloween Costume

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs live on stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jim Bennett/FilmMagic,) (CNN) — From Beyoncé to Heidi Klum, some celebrities always go all out for Halloween. This year, there’s...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Brundle
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
POPSUGAR

We're Ready to Sink Our Teeth Into These Photos of Megan Thee Stallion's Vampiric Red Curls

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't play around when it comes to Halloween. Her bone-chilling X-ray manicure and blood-red coffin nails already gave us all the inspiration we need for our next visit to the nail salon, but her latest Instagram post has us completely rethinking our Halloween hairstyles. On Oct. 12, Megan debuted a new set of bangs and voluminous red curls that rained down her shoulders like a scarlet waterfall, and this modern-day take on the vampire aesthetic has us hypnotized. (We'll need her stylist's number ASAP, please).
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated "Hottieween" in a Skin-Tight Fairy Costume (Wings Included)

I'm willing to bet Megan Thee Stallion (and her nail artist) hasn't gotten a wink of sleep since Oct. 1, but it was well worth it for the sizzling outfits and scary looks she delivered all month long. To round out spooky season, Megan fully embraced the spirit of Halloween by hosting a "Hottieween 2021" party, where she broke out a skin-tight fairy costume that's basically a PG-13 adaptation of Tinker Bell's classic look.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Rap#Television#Amusement#F1#Sky Sports#British#Uk Tv#Grid
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Refused To “Drive The Boat” While Partying With Megan Thee Stallion

Celebrities didn’t hesitate to turn up the heat this Halloween weekend. For the past few days, we’ve seen countless costumes make their rounds on social media from the likes of Latto, The Weeknd, Nick Cannon, Gabrielle Union, and many more. While some chose to celebrate the holiday early so they could use Sunday to relax, others served looks all weekend long, including Megan Thee Stallion.
CELEBRITIES
f1i.com

Brundle tells F1 celebrity guests to 'learn some manners'

Martin Brundle has urged celebrities visiting the F1 grid - and especially their entourage - to "learn some manners and respect our patch", as the Sky F1 commentator reacted to a few awkward encounters during his grid walk in Austin. The US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas...
MOTORSPORTS
ABC News

Megan Thee Stallion says she's getting her college degree this year

After winning three Grammys and achieving superstardom, Megan Thee Stallion said she is fulfilling her late mother's wish that she graduate from college. "2021 finna graduate collegeeee, taking my graduation pics today," the "Hot Girl Summer" singer wrote Monday on Instagram. "I can't wait for y'all to see." The singer...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Megan Thee Stallion's Entourage Has Awkward Headbutt with Martin Brundle

Megan Thee Stallion's entourage might need to learn the rules of the road track when it comes to media etiquette at a Formula 1 event -- at least according to this driver-turned-reporter. Check out this interaction between Sky News' Martin Brundle (an ex-racer himself) and Meg, whom he bum-rushed while...
MOTORSPORTS
1051thebounce.com

10 Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Best Songs: Ranked

Megan Thee Stallion is trailblazing through the rap game. With 3 Grammys, 16 top 10 hits on the Billboard chart, and of course, a feature with her idol Beyoncé? The self-proclaimed “Houston Hottie” is a force to be reckoned with. Check out her best 10 songs:. DaBaby and Megan team...
MUSIC
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Digs Into Crates For Freestyle Project With Unreleased Tracks: 'Something for Thee Hotties'

Christmas came a bit early for Hotties on Thursday (Oct. 21), when Megan Thee Stallion revealed that a new odds and sods collection is coming before the end of the month. In a series of tweets, the rapper pulled back the wrapper on Something for Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives, which will drop on Oct. 29 and feature freestyles "and a few unreleased songs from THEE ARCHIVES."
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

314K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy