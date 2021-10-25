Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard snubs F1 interviewer who awkwardly asked her to ‘freestyle rap’

Megan Thee Stallion ’s bodyguard snubbed F1 interviewer Martin Brundle after he asked the singer to “freestyle rap”.

Footage of the awkward encounter was broadcast on Sky Sports , as the rapper attended the US Grand Prix .

Attempting to speak to Megan, real name Megan Pete, for his pre-race grid walk segment, Brundle was seen approaching the star’s entourage.

“That’s a very big bloke in front of her,” Brundle told viewers, before asking her: “Megan, Martin Brundle from British television, how are you? Megan Thee Stallion, you’re a freestyle rapper.”

“You’re a freestyle rapper, have you got any rap for us today on Formula One?”

Megan then laughed, before answering: “I have no rap today, I’m sorry.”

When Brundle then attempted to ask who she was supporting in the Grand Prix, another person who appeared to be a member of Megan’s security team intervened.

Brundle is heard telling the man: “I can do that, because I did.”

Viewers reacted in amusement to the clip on social media, with some dubbing the encounter “cringey” and “awkward”.

“This long standing obsession of ‘kooky’ gridwalkery has to be the most cringe thing on UK tv,” wrote one person.

“Grid walk is always cringey, but that was next level stuff. Great work by all involved,” joked another.

A third Twitter user wrote: “This is so cringey. What kind of foolish question is that?”