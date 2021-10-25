CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19, will do performances from home

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago
British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates. Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media...

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

