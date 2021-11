Account-Based Marketing (ABM) is a rapidly growing marketing technique specifically catering to users, customers, prospects that fit your company’s ideal client profile and those that can give you higher returns in the long term. Unlike traditional marketing techniques, where information about the company is marketed to larger crowds out of which prospective clients are filtered through the procedure, the ABM method is more time and labor-efficient. It inverts the marketing funnel by starting from a list of target clients, including top decision-making authorities of other companies, and personalizing a sales pitch that’s relatable to that target. Using chatbots and predictive analytics can efficiently boost ABM success on the whole.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO