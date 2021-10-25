CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

German court sentences IS woman to 10 years in prison

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — A German convert to Islam was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday on charges that, as a member of the extremist Islamic State group in Iraq, she allowed a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave to die of thirst in the hot...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan over drugs is acquitted

A Czech model sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug trafficking in Pakistan has been acquitted, her lawyer said on Monday.   "Based on information from (her) lawyer, we can confirm a court of appeals has decided to acquit the Czech national in Pakistan," the Czech foreign ministry said in a tweet.
WORLD
AFP

Cambodian court sentences autistic teenager for Telegram posts

A Cambodian court sentenced an autistic teenager to eight months in prison on Monday, with part of the term suspended, for sending Telegram messages that were deemed insulting to the government, his mother said. Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Monday sentenced him to eight months in prison, under incitement charges and for insulting public officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two neo-Nazis jailed for nine years over US terror plots, as one invokes Michael Bublé in plea for mercy

Two members of a neo-Nazi group have been sentenced to nine years in prison for plotting a violent attack with the aim of bringing down the US government.The case highlights a broader federal crackdown on far-right extremists, deemed as the greatest terrorist threat to the US.FBI agents arrested former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews, US Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr, and a third member of a group called The Base in January 2020.The arrests came four days before a pro-gun rally in Virginia after conversations between Mathews and Lemley were captured on surveillance equipment installed in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#Prison#Ap#Islamic State#The Higher Regional Court#Dpa#Protestant
AFP

Jury members urged clemency for tortured Guantanamo detainee

Seven senior US military officers who last week sentenced a Guantanamo Bay detainee to 26 years in prison issued an appeal for clemency in his case, calling his torture by the CIA a "stain" on America in a letter published on Sunday. In the first-ever public account of torture by someone detained in the wake of the September 11 attacks, Pakistani national Majid Khan told the sentencing jury how he was raped, beaten and waterboarded by CIA interrogators. Khan was sentenced at the US naval base in Cuba on October 29, after pleading guilty to helping in Al-Qaeda plots in 2002. But in a handwritten letter first published by The New York Times, seven of the officers on the eight-member sentencing jury denounced his treatment as "a stain on the moral fiber of America." The letter was confirmed to AFP as authentic by the military commissions at Guantanamo Bay.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Hunger forces Afghans to sell young daughters into marriage

Fahima has wept many times since her husband sold their two young daughters into marriage to survive the drought gripping western Afghanistan. Oblivious to the deal, six-year-old Faristeh and 18-month-old Shokriya sit by her side in a mud-brick and tarpaulin shelter for displaced people. "My husband said if we don't give away our daughters, we will all die because we don't have anything to eat," Fahima said of the choice now facing thousands of Afghan families. "I feel bad giving away my daughters for money."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
6abc

Survivors share horrific details after being kidnapped by Haitian gang

Survivors of a previous kidnapping by the notorious Haitian gang 400 Mawozo have revealed details about what life was like as a hostage, with the group currently demanding a $17 million ransom to set free 16 Americans and one Canadian they have captive. The group of missionaries affiliated with Christian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actor Accused of Selling Drugs, Arrested

Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Iconic Actor's Son Arrested, Denied Bail in Drugs Case

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is under scrutiny after his 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was arrested for alleged drug infractions. Aryan was taken into custody on an extravagant party cruise off the coast of Mumbai, India this weekend according to a report by New Delhi Television News, along with seven other people. Authorities say they seized a huge amount of drugs that indicates intent to sell as well as use.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Isis threat: Police in Virginia on alert after warning of possible terror attack

Police are on high alert at shopping malls and transport hubs just outside of Washington DC this weekend after receiving intelligence that suggested Isis may be planning an attack.Several law enforcement agencies in northern Virginia said they would be out in large numbers over the Halloween weekend at malls and other shopping areas to counter the threat.Authorities are still assessing the intelligence and say they don’t believe there is any immediate danger to the public.A statement from the Arlington County Police Department said they were aware of a “non-specific, unconfirmed threat to shopping centres”. “As always, the public is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
hngn.com

9-Year-Old Afghan Girl Sold to 55-Year-Old Man So Her Family Can Eat; Families Residing in Afghan Displacement Camps Struggling After Taliban Took Power

A 9-year-old girl from Badghis, Afghanistan, is just one of the many underage children being sold to elderly men in exchange for a few thousand dollars. According to CNN, Parwana Malik is just like any other young girl that likes to play and spend time with her friends. But even at a young age, she already knows her harrowing fate.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy