CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Analysis: From zero to $12 bln; investors chase Trump stock hype

By Krystal Hu, Anirban Sen
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxWVY_0cbg2iRf00

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win.

Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.

Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion. The company's app has yet to be rolled out even on a trial basis, and Nguyen said he invested because he wanted to make a quick profit, not because he believed in the business.

"Is Trump's social network going to work out? Probably not. But that doesn't mean you can't make money in the meantime," Nguyen said.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O) have risen 842% since the blank-check acquisition company announced on Wednesday it would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, which aims to launch a social media network called TRUTH Social.

Trump Media was worth $8.2 billion based on the closing price of Digital World shares on Friday, while the company that would be created with the merger would have a close to $12 billion valuation. This assumes Digital World valued its shares in the deal at $10, as is customary for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). A detailed regulatory filing that will allow a precise calculation is expected this week.

Many of the investors snapping up the shares are political supporters or fans of Trump. Shane Springer, a 28-year-old salesman from Norristown, Pennsylvania, is holding on to the $1,300 worth of stock he bought on trading app Robinhood last week until it goes "to the moon". He bought the shares for $13 and refused to sell even when they reached a high on Friday of $175.

"Trump has a strong history of making people a lot of money and winning. If this was an election I would have lost, but it's not, it's business," Springer said.

Nguyen, on the other hand, said he invested in the SPAC because he saw similarities with GameStop Corp (GME.N), the video game retailer whose shares skyrocketed in January after an army of retail investors on Reddit and other social media platforms took on hedge funds betting against the company. The retail investors also piled into other "meme" stocks, from movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) to home supplies retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O).

Unlike GameStop and some other meme stocks, Digital World is a SPAC whose shares were not under pressure from hedge funds shorting them. But Nguyen said he detected the same exuberance for the Trump deal among retail investors.

He bought $4,100 worth of Digital World shares at an average cost of $41 per share, sold half of them for $4,800 when the stock was at $96, and a quarter of them for $3,000 when the stock reached $120. He has 25 shares left.

"People like to jump on things and if you are nimble enough you get in, double your money and get out," Nguyen said.

Spokespeople for Trump Media and Digital World did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the investor reaction to their deal.

Some investors are on the lookout for other stocks that could benefit from the hype. Last week Sam Nita, a 36-year-old construction worker in Portland, invested $2,800 in Digital World and $1,368 in U.S. software developer Phunware Inc (PHUN.O), which worked on Trump's 2020 election campaign app. He heard about Phunware on trading app WeBull and made a $14,000 profit from the two stocks after Phunware shares rose as much as 1,471% on Friday.

"Everything MAGA (Make America Great Again) went nuts just like when Trump was president," said Nita, who voted for Trump in the past two elections. "I'm hearing friends who don't even do stocks that want to know how to buy this Trump stock."

Phunware chief operating officer Randall Crowder told Reuters he hoped "the excitement about Phunware" was because the company expected to deliver "quarter over quarter growth of 50% in the third quarter and over 100% in the fourth quarter," and because it was building a truly decentralized data economy on blockchain.

BIGGEST SPAC RALLY EVER

Investors trying to predict where the SPAC's shares are heading next say they have little to go by. Many of them found a presentation that Trump Media released last week on its business plan to be voluminous in its aspirations but thin on financial details.

Those who argue the stock could go even higher point to the large social media following Trump enjoyed before he was banned for encouraging his supporters to participate in the U.S. Capital attack on Jan. 6. He had 89 million followers on Twitter, 33 million on Facebook and 24.5 million on Instagram, according to the presentation.

Investors bearish on the stock point to failures of other right-wing social media apps such as Parler. The fact that the rally in Digital World shares is already the biggest ever for a SPAC makes it more likely that people would be buying at the peak, they argue.

SPACs had lost much of their luster with retail investors before the Trump media deal came along. Many of these investors were left with big losses after the companies that merged with SPACs failed to deliver on their ambitious financial projections.

Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida who focuses on capital markets, said a big risk for investors was the possibility that Digital World and Trump Media would seek to renegotiate the deal in light of the SPAC's stock rally, to keep more of the new company for themselves at the expense of retail investors.

"The higher the stock price goes, the more downside risk there is for investors," Ritter said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

Ark’s flagship ETF has beaten the market by a wide margin over the last seven years. Snapchat and Twitter are two of the most popular social platforms in the U.S. Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. What's the secret behind those returns?
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
SmartAsset

How to Invest in the Stock Market in India

India has the seventh-largest economy in the world, but it was not until the 1990s that it became possible for foreigners to invest in India. Since then, India became a rapidly growing emerging market. The “I” in BRICS stands for … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in the Stock Market in India appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares climb record peaks on financials boost

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rebounded on Tuesday to notch a record close, boosted by gains among financial and consumer stocks. * The CSE All-Share index ended 1.38% higher at 10,271.71 points, having earlier hit a record high of 10,321.93. * Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and LOLC...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

Nio is set up to take advantage of a burgeoning global electric vehicle sector. During downturns, consumers look for additional savings at places like Costco. NextEra Energy provides a unique addition to any portfolio that combines a growing sector with established utility income. When the market is tumbling, many investors...
STOCKS
Reuters

EU-U.S. green steel deal shows way for COP26

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden and Ursula von der Leyen’s green steel pact has important lessons for COP26. The bilateral deal struck by the U.S. president and his European Commission counterpart on the eve of Glasgow’s global climate shindig may just sound like an overdue reversal of Trump-era excesses. But it’s also a decent template for decarbonising economies.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Motley Fool

2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Marijuana stocks have been slow to grow after initially bursting onto the scene. Patience can serve cannabis investors well as the greatest returns are measured in years, not quarters. Patient investors tend to do better in the stock market as the S&P 500 has risen almost 270% over the past...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Economy#Social Media Apps#Retail Investors#Republican#Truth Social
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
STOCKS
CNN

The stock market was more treat than trick in October

New York (CNN Business) — October may be notorious for big market crashes. But this month was more of a Rocktober than Shocktober for stocks. Despite some notable drops in big techs Friday following disappointing sales from Apple and Amazon, the broader market still finished October with healthy gains. The...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Penny Crypto Stocks for 100x Profit – End October 2021

Penny crypto stocks have gained trading momentum, provoking burgeoning attention from investors ready to profit from the boom. While premier digital asset Bitcoin hit an all-time high (ATH) of $67,000 last week, some penny crypto stocks also caught the tides of the bullish wave. This article discusses the crypto stocks...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, long-term investors can still find deals. On Thursday, Oct. 21, the widely followed S&P 500 did what it's done more than four dozen times this year: It hit a new all-time closing high. Since bottoming out during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the S&P 500 has more than doubled in value.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Motley Fool

Why Pinterest Stock Still Has Upside for Investors

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) reported strong revenue growth in the second quarter, evidencing its growing importance in the digital ad industry. However, a sequential drop in monthly active users spooked Wall Street and sent the share price tumbling. Today, the stock trades at 35% below its all-time high. In this Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
232K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy