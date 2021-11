The beloved Agawam restaurant, Macho Taco is opening a location in MGM Springfield’s South End Market this fall. Known for its Mexican fusion street food, Macho Taco owner, Jose Diaz hopes to bring a variety of dishes made from scratch daily with quality ingredients. From tacos, to burritos, to fresh guacamole, the restaurant said it makes food that is crafted with love and tradition in mind.

AGAWAM, MA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO