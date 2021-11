The $34.99 Abode Cam 2 might be small and inexpensive, but it doesn’t skimp on features. Designed for either indoor or outdoor use, it delivers sharp 1080p video and offers color night vision and intelligent alerts. You can integrate the Cam 2 into an existing Abode home security system and control it with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, though it doesn't offer any local storage and some of its features require a subscription. While the Cam 2 is a strong choice if you already have an Abode security system, our Editors' Choice winner for affordable security cameras, the Wyze Cam V3, offers a few more features and includes local storage for the same price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO