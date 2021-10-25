Rain, chance for storms in forecast for Monday
ATLANTA — The chance for rain and storms increases throughout the day Monday as a cold front heads our way.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said while most of metro Atlanta could see rain, it’s areas in northeast Georgia that could see the strongest storms.
The risk includes the possibility of a brief, spin up tornado and damaging winds.
We’re showing you the timing of the rain and storms in Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Here’s what you need to know:
- There is a Level 1 risk for strong, isolated storms for northeast Georgia
- Isolated tornadoes possible
- More rain and storms are possible later this week
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0