Adaptive tennis event held on Singer Island

Josh, 9, enjoys freedom and independence as he uses a kayak with adaptive equipment during a recent Arizona Adaptive Water Sports event. This Saturday, Oct. 30, children and adults with physical and cognitive challenges have the opportunity to enjoy a family day at Watson Lake with adaptive kayaking, crafts, and a fall festival, thanks to local nonprofit AZ Adaptive Water Sports, along with Northern Arizona Adaptive Sports and Arizona Disabled Sports. Kayaks, Costumes & Crafts takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for anyone with a disability (plus one).
