Adaptive tennis event held on Singer Island

What a great event to meet new POP players and mingle with current SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) members on the morning of Monday, September 27! The day started with ladies Organized Play (OP) with most of the gals “planning” to play the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. session. Unfortunately, light sprinkles delayed play until 8 a.m. and then the fun started. More players were on the court for the 9 a.m. to 11a.m. session. Ladies and men met at the tennis pavilion following play for drinks and food.

