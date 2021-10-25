CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Government Approval of More COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Raises Questions

By Wyatt Goolsby
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhEBq_0cbg18z500

More booster shots are being rolled out across the country, but it's raising more questions than answers.

The White House COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients calls boosters a significant step forward in the fight against the pandemic. However, it’s not clear out of how many steps Americans will need to take to protect themselves. The CDC Director admits the definition of “fully vaccinated” may eventually change . Americans will soon be allowed to mix-and-match boosters from Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. A COVID-19 vaccine doesn't appear to be as effective as the ones for measles and chickenpox .

“On one hand, today’s booster could be part of tomorrow’s 3-shot series,” Jonathan Baktari, CEO of e7 Health , said. “Or we may need seasonal boosters because the virus is going to keep, essentially, mutating.”

Baktari, a medical doctor, says the jury is still out. He notes that researchers are trying to figure how best to fight the virus as it mutates. One possibility could be to combine a seasonal influenza vaccine with a seasonal COVID-19 vaccine into a single shot.

“So, if it does mutate, and the 3-shot doesn’t give you lifelong immunity, and you do need seasonal ones, I know they’ve looked into that with the Novavax vaccine, for example, to combine it with Moderna’s vaccine,” Baktari explained. “But obviously, they haven’t done trials on that yet. So, we don’t know.”

Many Americans are concerned they'll be told they need a booster every 6 months to year for decades to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DV8Xt_0cbg18z500

Comments / 0

Related
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#White House#Americans#Johnson Johnson#E7 Health#3 Shot#Novavax
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Examiner

White House defends child COVID-19 vaccination plan before approval after booster shot flap

The White House is preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 despite the shots not being approved for the demographic. Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden's top pandemic adviser, defended the decision to announce the White House's plan before Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the political problems it encountered when it prematurely promoted its booster shot framework.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
WTNH

Health Headlines: Pfizer reports COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids, CDC approves mixing and matching COVID boosters

(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, news that Pfizer reports its vaccine for kids to be safe and effective, the CDC approves mixing and matching COVID boosters, and advice on choosing the right booster shot for you. Dr. Jaimie Meyer, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine and Public […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
305
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy