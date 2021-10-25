CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Winter is Coming – Will Houston Freeze Again?

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OS40X_0cbg176M00

Wake up the dragons and build the wall – winter is coming.

Last winter was one of for the history books in Houston, and the question on everyone’s mind is, will history repeat itself?

“The odds of that happening again are very low,” says Eric Berger of Space City Weather. Yes…but COULD it happen again? “We went back and looked at the data and found that never have there been back to back freezes of that magnitude in Houston from one winter to the next.”

To get Space City Weather’s full report of what to expect this winter, go here .

The Farmer’s Almanac had predicted a mild and dry winter that turned out to be snowy with sleet and 13 degrees. This winter, the Farmer’s Almanac predicts for 2021, is going to be bad with frigid temperatures. Eric Berger says it’s a la Nina year. “That typically means the jet stream is positioned a little bit further north, which means we get fewer of the strong arctic fronts and typically a little less precipitation than normal.”

We should be fine. Fingers crossed.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 16

laura
7d ago

During the next freeze we need to be aware of elderly neighbors. They may not have the money or strength to protect themselves. They are the ones most likely to die.

Reply
6
Red Bone 14
8d ago

I 🙏 we don't experience what we did last winter. Only GOD knows what will happen. I 🙏 for HIS protection for us all. Blessings...

Reply
7
Ramir Gopher
7d ago

the domestic extremists in this country are the very very very dangerous socialist party members. their very ethos threatens democracy and freedom. when the public has been miseducated and misguided from youth by our horrible department of education, and then further indoctrinated by the communist infiltration of the college and universities, it's the privilege for those of us that see through the fog of treachery, to stand up and put an end to the savagery. 🥔🥥

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Cold Front Coming For North Texas With ‘Sharp Temperature Gradient’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A slow moving cold front is passing through North Texas Monday night and will continue to slide southeast Tuesday, Nov. 2. We will experience a sharp temperature gradient across North Texas in the afternoon hours. Temperatures at 4:00 pm will be in the lower 50s in the NW parts of North Texas while temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the SE. The temperature gradient is defined as the change in temperature over the change in distance. So, at 4 p.m. the temperature in Palestine is forecast to be 76° and the forecasted temperature in Bowie is forecast to be 53°. That is a difference of 23°. On a straight line, there is approximately 179.04 miles from Palestine to Bowie. While not dramatic, the temperature gradient is 0.12° per mile. What that means is that parts of North Texas call for sweatshirts and pants while other parts call for shorts and t-shirts. However, all of North Texas will be cool to cold on Wednesday with them temperatures for all of us in the 40s to 50s.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WWLP

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Here Comes the Freeze, Gardeners. RIP Green Tomatoes

All those green tomatoes still on the vine are in for a shock this week. A relatively balmy fall saw vegetable gardens rebound after a hot, dry, stressful summer, but that second growth spurt is about to come to an end as November kicks off with a string of below average temperatures in the Chicago region, according to the National Weather Service.
CHICAGO, IL
365thingsinhouston.com

Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis Houston

Have some Texas-sized fun in the 6th floor Altitude Rooftop & Pool at the Marriott Marquis in Downtown during Texas Winter Lights, an interactive light experience available nightly. Enjoy huge light displays, walk-through experiences and more than 20 ‘Gram-worthy elements. Stick around for a nightly “snowfall” and a winter-themed dining menu.
TEXAS STATE
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
305
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy