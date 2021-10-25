CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hawaii to welcome vaccinated tourists from November

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Hawaii has announced that fully vaccinated tourists will be welcome back from 1 November.

Non-essential travel will once again be permitted to the island state, following a drop in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations.

“Our hospitals are doing better, we have less Covid patients in them. And I think, most importantly, our healthcare system has responded and it feels like we do have the ability to move forward with economic recovery,” said Hawaii Governor David Ige, reports the Honolulu Star-Advertiser .

“Because of this, it is now safe for fully vaccinated residents and visitors to resume non-essential travel to and within the state of Hawaii.

“Beginning 1 November, we want to invite and encourage fully vaccinated visitors and residents to travel for business or leisure trans-pacific and inter-island.”

Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association President and CEO Mufi Hannemann said that, while there were still some details to iron out, the move was “an important first step toward getting our economy moving again safely and judiciously”.

Around 70 per cent of Hawaii’s population are now fully vaccinated, while the rate of new coronavirus infections has plummeted by 50 per cent in the last fortnight, according to the Hawaii State Department of Health.

Prior to the latest announcement, Mr Ige had warned tourists off visiting after a spike in infections.

“I encourage everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii, residents and visitors alike,” he said in August.

“It is not a good time to travel to the islands.”

It follows the news that the US will finally reopen to vaccinated travellers from the UK from 8 November.

“The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travellers to the United States will begin on 8 November,” tweeted Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary.

“This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

