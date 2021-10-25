The Specter of One World Government Looms and the U.N. is licking its chops

The globalists are licking their chops over a future with a ' One World Government .'

It's all part of the United Nation's '2030 Agenda.' The RNC's Robin Armstrong tells KTRH it's basically a socialist's dream scenario.

"The leftist think that this is a better way to control people and resources," Armstrong said.

But before you sit there and think that it's the U.N. and no one takes it seriously, Armstrong says it's bigger than you realize.

"This has a lot to do with big tech and major corporations throughout the world. This goes way beyond the United Nations," Armstrong explained.

In other words, this could actually happen someday.