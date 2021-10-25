Elvis & Me: Just Plain Costello

When Mystic Lake Casino would not comply with his COVID-19 vaccination and negative test policy, the ever-passionate musicmaker relocated to First Avenue. He joins Paul Simon among those rare veterans who have played the Minneapolis music institution after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Costello's new release, "Spanish Model," is a reimagining of 1978's "This Year's Model" with guest vocalists like Juanes singing in Spanish to the original instrumental tracks. Set lists for his Hello Again 2021 Tour have included lots of late-'70s tunes plus pieces from throughout Costello's deep and rich catalog. (8:30 p.m. Nov. 4, First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls, sold out)

