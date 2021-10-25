CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elvis & Me: Just Plain Costello

Spin
 8 days ago

The first time I laid eyes on Elvis Costello he was playing a 12-string Fender behind a wall of glass in a London recording studio. It was November 1977. Nick Lowe was at the control board. Various Attractions looked on. Elvis was halfway through the recording of his second album, This...

www.spin.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Elvis Costello moves Minnesota show from Mystic Lake to First Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Just two weeks before he is set to perform, Elvis Costello announced Thursday that his November 4 show scheduled at Mystic Lake is being moved. In a post on his Facebook page, Costello said the concert planned for Mystic Lake Casino was cancelled and instead the singer and his band would perform a show on the same night but at First Avenue in Minneapolis.
MINNESOTA STATE
arcamax.com

Elvis Costello to release new album in January

Elvis Costello will release his new album, 'The Boy Named If', in January. The 67-year-old musician and his band, The Imposters, are set to release their new record on January 14 next year, and is preceded by the release of Elvis' new single, 'Magnificent Hurt', which dropped on Wednesday (27.10.21).
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Elvis Costello and the Imposters announced a new album and shared the lead single

Elvis Costello and the Imposters are back with the announcement of a new album called The Boy Named If. The album follows 2018’s Look Now and last year’s solo effort Hey Clockface, and the announcement arrived with a new single titled “Magnificent Hurt.”. Costello described the upcoming release as songs...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Wolf
Person
Richard Hell
Person
Bonnie Bramlett
Person
Springsteen
Person
Bruce Thomas
Person
Nick Lowe
Person
Elvis
Person
Greta Garbo
Person
Elvis Costello
WHYY

Philadelphia Film Festival, Elvis Costello, H.E.R, Afro-art redux at Delaware Art Museum, and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’

Despite the positive strides made in the battle against COVID, uncertainty and varying mandates in the Delaware Valley remain. Because of this, most events require proof of vaccination and are maintaining mask mandates. Since the situation remains fluid, scheduled events may be rescheduled or canceled as regulations change, so be sure to check with venues and be aware of ticket return/refund policies beforehand.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elvis Me#Irish
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Our Friday best: Elvis Costello, Halloween shenanigans, Humbird and Emanuel Ax

When Mystic Lake Casino would not comply with his COVID-19 vaccination and negative test policy, the ever-passionate musicmaker relocated to First Avenue. He joins Paul Simon among those rare veterans who have played the Minneapolis music institution after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Costello's new release, "Spanish Model," is a reimagining of 1978's "This Year's Model" with guest vocalists like Juanes singing in Spanish to the original instrumental tracks. Set lists for his Hello Again 2021 Tour have included lots of late-'70s tunes plus pieces from throughout Costello's deep and rich catalog. (8:30 p.m. Nov. 4, First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls, sold out)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1029thebuzz.com

Elvis Costello Drops New Single, ‘The Boy Called If’ LP Set For January

Coming on January 14th is Elvis Costello & The Imposters' latest album, The Boy Called If. The new set, which is Costello's 32nd album, is the followup to 2020's Hey Clockface. Costello has dropped a teaser from the new album, titled, “Magnificent Hurt.”. Elvis Costello said in a statement announcing...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC
Popculture

The Go-Go's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Slammed by Legendary Rock Drummer

Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice isn't too happy about The Go-Go's finally joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a new interview with Forbes, Apice called the most successful all-female group in rock history a "wimpy" act that's not Rock and Roll. The Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday, alongside Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch the Go-Go’s Perform at Rock Hall 2021 Induction Ceremony

The Go-Go’s were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend. The band accepted the honor from Drew Barrymore at tonight’s ceremony. During her induction speech, Barrymore called the Go-Go’s her “heroes” before wrapping herself in towels and applying facial cream to recreate the look from the Beauty and the Beat cover. The Go-Go’s then performed “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” and “We Got the Beat” Watch it all go down below.
MUSIC
Telegraph

Were Wings really the band The Beatles could have been?

There can be fewer more savage takedowns of a songwriter than journalist Philip Norman’s satirical poem about Paul McCartney in 1977. The former Beatle was enjoying global success with his band Wings – the group he’d formed with his American wife Linda after the Fab Four imploded in 1970 – when the rhyme was published in the Sunday Times Magazine. It ended, “Oh, deified scouse with unmusical spouse / For the clichés and cloy you unload / To an anodyne tune may they bury you soon / In the middlemost midst of the road.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy