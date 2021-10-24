Bret Bielema’s Latest Public Blunder Shows His Razorback Era Tendencies are Still Strong

Here is what Illinois football coach Bret Bielema said following the Illini's 20-18 win at No. 7 Penn State in nonuple overtime. Bret Bielema: “You don’t have a choice, [Illinois athletics director] Josh [Whitman] is going to give you a bear hug at the end of that. But I thought about being on this field … a year ago on this field on that far corner the day I took this job, and I told those guys on Thursday morning when we met that this journey started together on this field. I watched them play, didn’t know who they were. They were kind of nameless, faceless guys and was just starting to get their names down and what positions they played and all that. I thought about the growth that we had and just to see them get better every day. Like today, to sum it up, when V-Lowe [Vederian Lowe] went down and Pihlstrom came in, that was just awesome to watch Pihl do that. I think the other guys fed off it. Then Art unfortunately goes down and to bring in BP off the bench, it wasn’t all as clean as I’m sure he wanted, but he ended up making it happen in the long run. Chase Brown gets knocked down and to have all those guys pop up defensively just to be resilient, that’s what this group is. They just continue to fight. A lot of fun to be around, and hopefully now they being to taste that victory bite, and hopefully they’ll want more.”

