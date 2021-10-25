Fall family fun in Central New York state

Here are the best places to see dazzling displays of fall foliage in the New York metro area. As the weather gets cooler, the colors on the trees begin to get brighter and we can see some of the best fall foliage in New York. The entire state of New York boasts a wide selection of broad-leafed trees in the autumn beginning in October, and there is a terrific pattern of brilliant red, orange, and yellow shades splattered across the landscape. Take a drive along Route 25A in Suffolk County, the Taconic State Parkway, or River Road from Rhinebeck to Red Hook to enjoy miles of stunning foliage in New York. If you're looking to visit a park, nature center, or go for a hike for some more up-close-and-personal foliage views, check out one of these spots.

