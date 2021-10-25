CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 50 Best Rock Bands Right Now (2021)

Why We Love Them: Britain’s favorite metalcore band has developed an obsession with the end of the world — a worthy cause. The band’s February LP, For Those That Wish to Exist, is a deep dive on humanity’s ultimate demise (see: climate change, big heat death) unless we change something soon...

suunews.net

Battle of the Bands Rocks SUU

The highly anticipated Battle of the Bands: Thunderground brought together nine musical performances, none of which failed to entertain Oct. 29 for Thunder 91.1’s second annual event. The performance included six soloists: winner Lillian VanDaam, Ellee Buchanan, Sydni Eileen, Natalie Franson, Kyle Lambdin and Socr8s and three bands: Daybreak, Harding...
MUSIC
Spin

Bouncy Castles, Bubbles and Hardcore? Yes, Please!

Sweaty little hands yearn my wife and I, with some urgency, towards the giant bouncy castle in the distance. The inflatable structure is jouncing wildly with the flailing kids inside, this, in spite of the scorching heat and smoky haze from the nearly 300 forest fires burning around British Columbia that day. Bubbles slowly drift by, captivating my two-year-old son, while, on a small hill, some older kids skim down an inviting slip-and-slide. But suddenly, just barely above the soothing white noise of squeals, laughter – and some crying – the reverie is interrupted by a “Cut! Let’s do it again!” and a camera guy loaded with expensive-looking gear darts past us. Nope, this is not your typical child’s birthday party – it’s actually the video shoot for hardcore band Comeback Kid’s new song “Heavy Steps,” the second single off of their new album of the same name coming out early next year.
MUSIC
Spin

Enjambre Looks to the Future With Their First English EP

Twelve years ago, Enjambre was on the brink of breaking up before taking off due to another pandemic, 2009’s swine flu pandemic. Fortunately, the band hung in there and have released seven albums that blended the romanticism of Mexican folk music with rock and roll that’s rooted in the U.S. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the guys decided to translate the allure of their Spanish alternative rock into English on their EP Ambrosia.
ROCK MUSIC
Spin

Day in the Life of…TRISHES

“I grew up in Trinidad around my whole extended family, lots of aunts and uncles and cousins,” says singer-songwriter TRISHES. “I was always singing, always performing. There was a period from about seven to 12, after moving to the United States, that I didn’t think I could be a musician, because none of the artists I saw on television looked like me! Around middle school, after I performed at the talent show, I realized it actually was something I could do. People were just so affected by the performance that I started to understand that I could move people, I could make them feel things.”
CELEBRITIES
Spin

Listen to Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’ From Their 1994 BBC Session

Green Day just dropped the “Basket Case” recording from their classic 1994 BBC Session. “Basket Case” is off the band’s third studio album, their 1994 breakthrough Dookie. They are set to release their own The BBC Sessions album of rare live covers that is available for pre-order, digitally and on physical formats, out December 10. It includes rare recordings of their Maida Vale sessions from 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001. “Basket Case” is the second drop from the band’s BBC recordings, having released “2000 Light Years Away (BBC Live Session)” last week, originally off their second studio record Kerplunk! from 1992.
MUSIC
Spin

Mastodon Are Inspired by Themselves on Hushed and Grim

Trying to be all things to everyone is a fruitless pursuit. It’s impossible on a logistical scale, much less an imaginative one, and no one ends up being satisfied. That being said, Mastodon’s latest album Hushed and Grim (out Friday through Reprise) is, in a way, a Mastodon record for all Mastodon fans. Whatever era you came on to the Atlanta metal quartet over the past two decades, they’ve got your number. “Teardrinker” and “More Than I Can Chew” recall their pivotal turn in Crack the Skye, when drummer Brann Dailor became a co-lead vocalist and ascended to heady prog-metal righteousness. For the heads from the beginning, “Pushing the Tides” and “Savage Lands” will take you back to when Remission was fresh and a roof and beer money was all you needed to be set.
ROCK MUSIC
Spin

How RÜFÜS DU SOL Learned to Surrender

Just 48 hours earlier, the Australian electronic trio released their fourth studio album, Surrender. Following the legendary Wu-Tang Clan’s raucous set, the crowd began to swell with excitement for the trio’s latest festival appearance and the first time hearing their new songs live. Tension filled the air as RÜFÜS DU...
MUSIC
Spin

Japanese Breakfast Covers Weezer on Live At Electric Lady EP

Japanese Breakfast is the latest artist to head to New York’s Electric Lady Studios to record an EP for Spotify. In addition to Jon Batiste, Patti Smith, Natalie Bergman, and Faye Webster, Japanese Breakfast was accompanied by the Quartet 121 string section for their Electric Lady set. The band performed “Be Sweet,” and “Savage Good Boy,” and included two songs from their 2021 Jubilee, “Tactics” and “Kokomo, IN.” The EP also features two tracks from band leader Michelle Zauner’s side project, Bumper’s “Ballad 0” and her prior band, Little Big League’s “Lindsey.”
MUSIC
Spin

15 Minute Live Performances: Kate Vargas

The art of storytelling is a simple yet vital part of songwriting — in particular the lyrical part. It can make or break an artist and it’s something Kate Vargas is quite adept at. Though she’s admittedly mellowed in recent times, Vargas’ intricate, yet vibrant words continue to shine with...
MUSIC
Spin

Radiohead Releases Rare Fan Favorite ‘Follow Me Around’

On the officially released “Follow Me Around,” Thom Yorke quavers over faint guitar strums and vocal harmonies. One of Radiohead’s subtler songs, this stripped-down fan-favorite continues the group’s melancholy undertones: “Nowadays I get panicked / I cease to exist / I have ceased to exist / I feel absolutely nothin.'”
MUSIC
103GBF

Former Nashville City Councilman Launches Alt-Rock Band – Listen Now

The debut album from Nashville alt-rockers X-Ennials drops today (Oct. 29) with a two-part, pandemic-themed album, called Senseless American Tragedy. And though leader Anthony Davis once held a political office, he's proving that "message-music" doesn't have to be preachy or suck. Davis served a Nashville City Councilman for eight years...
NASHVILLE, IN
Spin

Spoon Announce New Album Lucifer on the Sofa, Release First Single ‘The Hardest Cut’

Spoon announced their tenth record Lucifer on the Sofa is out February 11, 2022, and dropped its first single “The Hardest Cut” today. In what is the band’s purest form of rock ‘n’ roll, Lucifer on the Sofa was put together in the band’s hometown of Austin, Texas. As the capitol is known as early music stomping grounds for legends like Stevie Ray Vaughn, frontman Britt Daniel attributes other cowboy rockers as inspiration for the upcoming record. “I spent a lot of 2018 and 2019 listening to ZZ Top,” Daniel said.
AUSTIN, TX
Spin

Listen to Shooter Jennings’ Remix of ‘From Here To Eternity’

Shooter Jennings unearthed a remix of “From Here To Eternity” that was previously unavailable digitally. The two-time Grammy-winning producer’s “From Here To Eternity” was a highlight off his 2016 Countach (For Giorgio) that scored a No. 7 spot on Billboard‘s “Top Dance/Electronic Albums” chart. The achievement placed Jennings in a small group of artists to have reached top 10 success in both “Top Dance/Electronic Albums” and “Top Country Albums” charts.
MUSIC
Spin

Foo Fighters Bring Glorious, Stadium-Size Rock to Rare Club Show

“Well this is nice, this is quaint,” Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said, taking in the audience Thursday night at the House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio. He tucked his mane behind both ears like a professor adjusting his reading glasses. It’s been a while since Grohl, 52, could recognize faces from the stage since he mostly performs to thousands in football stadiums.
MUSIC
Spin

Mick Jenkins Shines the Spotlight on the Elephant in the Room

Mick Jenkins’ third studio album, Elephant in the Room, confronts the issues that haunt his relationships with others, wedging between him and the world. Across the album, the Chicago MC’s deft flows and cool delivery explore the unspoken barriers in his personal and professional life. At some points, Jenkins himself appears as the titular elephant — an underappreciated giant in a too-small box, trying to learn from the silent confusion of everyone else in the room.
MUSIC
