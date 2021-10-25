The 50 Best Rock Bands Right Now (2021)

Sweaty little hands yearn my wife and I, with some urgency, towards the giant bouncy castle in the distance. The inflatable structure is jouncing wildly with the flailing kids inside, this, in spite of the scorching heat and smoky haze from the nearly 300 forest fires burning around British Columbia that day. Bubbles slowly drift by, captivating my two-year-old son, while, on a small hill, some older kids skim down an inviting slip-and-slide. But suddenly, just barely above the soothing white noise of squeals, laughter – and some crying – the reverie is interrupted by a “Cut! Let’s do it again!” and a camera guy loaded with expensive-looking gear darts past us. Nope, this is not your typical child’s birthday party – it’s actually the video shoot for hardcore band Comeback Kid’s new song “Heavy Steps,” the second single off of their new album of the same name coming out early next year.
Comments / 0