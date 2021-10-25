How financial organizations can leverage AI – and turnkey infrastructure – to deliver smarter, more secure services

Digital Product Development is the process of creating software-driven user experiences that improve the user’s journey. The development process uses agile methodology to deliver products at speed while regularly testing and iterating based on the end-user input. Having a robust product development process has become indispensable for organizations. The different stages of new product development may appear in a slightly chaotic way, where the team members may have to go back and forth between the various stages. But once you have successfully been through them all, it will be time for the product launch.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 HOURS AGO