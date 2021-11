PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The president of SEPTA’s union is telling members to be on the watch for a strike. The president of Transit Workers Union Local 234, Willie Brown, is saying there will be a strike vote authorization on Sunday if there’s no progress in talks this week. The strike vote could force Philadelphia schools to return to remote learning as both sides try to come to an agreement. With just 11 days to go, a possible strike has put anyone who relies on SEPTA on notice, especially Philadelphia students who’ve already faced delays this year due to bus driver shortages. “We’re not...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO