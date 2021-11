The Brooklyn Nets opened the 2021-22 season losers of three of their first five games without having All-Star guard Kyrie Irving in the lineup. The Nets essentially exiled Irving away from the team because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and, thus, cannot play in games held at Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden due to the New York City mandate that requires players to either be vaccinated or have an approved medical or religious exemption to enter those venues.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO