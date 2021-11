Kal Penn, the actor best known for his lead role in the “Harold & Kumar” comedy series, has come out, revealing that he is engaged to his partner of eleven years. Penn gave his story during an interview on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning while promoting his new tell-all memoir “You Can’t Be Serious,” touching on his introduction to acting, his time working with the Obama administration and his relationship with his partner, Josh. “Josh and I’ve been together for 11 years,” Penn said, discussing how he presented his sexuality in his memoir. “We had our 11th anniversary in October. So, writing...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO