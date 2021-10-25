UPDATE: Scattered showers today, isolated damaging wind gusts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool, comfortable start with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade with a few isolated showers. Spotty showers are possible throughout the day but the rain chance is low. Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the low 80s which is normal for this time of year. Monday night will be pleasant and slightly milder with low 70s overnight. Tuesday will be similar with seasonable highs in the low 80s and the potential for a few showers. Mid to late week the rain chance will rise due to more of an east breeze and an increase in moisture ahead of our next cold front. Next weekend drier and cooler air will move in. By Saturday morning lows will fall to the upper 60s. It will be even cooler by mid 60s on Sunday morning.

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO