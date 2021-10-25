CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Scattered showers today, isolated damaging wind gusts

By Alison Pryor
Wrcbtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Today remains a Storm Alert Weather Day, but thankfully, the threat for any isolated strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts is going down. The great majority of locations will only have...

www.wrcbtv.com

WETM 18 News

Chance of Mixed Precipitation on Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33° MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM Monday began with some cloud cover as a cold front moved through and gave way to mostly sunny skies. Although there was plentiful sunshine, there was cold air in place making the high temperature on Monday in […]
KQ2 Forecast: Scattered light rain likely today

Scattered light rain showers are likely through the morning and afternoon hours today. A few flurries will be possible in extreme northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas today. Rain will start to taper off later this afternoon as clouds continue. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 40s today. Sunshine will...
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Nice Start To November, Rain Chance Rises Mid-Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool, comfortable start with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade with a few isolated showers. Spotty showers are possible throughout the day but the rain chance is low. Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the low 80s which is normal for this time of year. Monday night will be pleasant and slightly milder with low 70s overnight. Tuesday will be similar with seasonable highs in the low 80s and the potential for a few showers. Mid to late week the rain chance will rise due to more of an east breeze and an increase in moisture ahead of our next cold front. Next weekend drier and cooler air will move in. By Saturday morning lows will fall to the upper 60s. It will be even cooler by mid 60s on Sunday morning.
ABC6.com

Cooler today with some scattered PM showers

Most waking up in the 30s this morning, a significant drop from yesterday morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds to start the day but more clouds expected this afternoon. A cold front approaches the area bringing some scattered showers through the late afternoon and evening. Clearing overnight but even cooler air settles in. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s by tomorrow morning.
WWLP

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler air has arrived and radar is showing pockets of snow in the Laurels. While I expect the Pittsburgh area to be dry for the rest of the day, that isn’t likely going to be the case for everyone. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places north of I-80 will see rain (and even a low snow chance) during the afternoon and evening with the first lake effect event of the year occurring on Lake Erie’s southern coast. While the rain chance moves out today, the cold air is really just now arriving. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) I fully expect we will get...
