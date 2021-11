(Pocket-lint) - Intel has already announced its plans to enter the gaming graphics card space starting in 2022. Now it's hinted at the roadmap for the future as well. Intel Arc, as it's known, is set to compete with both Nvidia and AMD's offerings as a viable alternative in the market. Intel's Arc based GPUs are said to be launching in the first quarter of 2022 but now the company has made it clear that it's also not a short term plan.

