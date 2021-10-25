Affordability will be critical in the remote-work era. How does Boston stack up?

New San Francisco retailers, restaurants and other small businesses could see their initial permit, registration and licensing fees waived under a new city program, "First Year Free." When new businesses register with the city's treasurer and tax collector they will be automatically screened for eligibility to waive fees including first...
The city of Seattle is adding $2 million its Small Business Stabilization Fund for operators impacted by King County's vaccine verification requirement, the city announced Monday. Up to 2,000 eligible businesses, including restaurants, bars, performing arts venues, cultural institutions, gyms, bowling alleys and more, will receive grants of $1,000 to...
Average tech salaries by market 2021 vs 2020.Image via Hired. With so many industries and fields shaken up by the pandemic, a lot of people are reevaluating their careers right now. One of the more appealing options has been the tech industry, which has been a rare oasis of stability over the last 18 months.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently announced that 4.3 million Americans, or 2.9% of the entire workforce, quit their jobs in August. Some who still want to quit might change their minds if they can continue to work remotely after the pandemic winds down. Dr. Candace Flippin said many...
Whether you’re planning on allowing employees to be hybrid or work remotely as often as they’d like, there are tweaks that need to be made to your recruitment strategy. — This article was first published October 19, 2021, byHR Daily Advisor, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. Are remote jobs the...
Sales have started for Ulana Ward Village, a 41-story mixed-use condominium located at the corner of Ward Avenue and Auahi Street, adjacent to the new Ka Lai o Kukuluaeo Park. Developed by the Howard Hughes Corp., Ward Village is a 60-acre master-planned community located between Downtown Honolulu and Waikiki. The $400 million Ulana Ward Village will have 697 reserved housing units.
The extended-stay hotel segment has done exceptionally well during the pandemic. The properties that just sold had a total of only three months of negative net operating income out of the 106 months they've collectively operated.
This week, PBN Dialogue spoke with Mark Yamakawa, outgoing president and CEO of Hawaii Dental Service and our 2021 career achievement honoree for Business Leadership Hawaii. Yamakawa announced his retirement in May and later this month, Diane Paloma, who was most recently CEO of Lunalilo Home, will take over. His...
After three decades of working in e-commerce and consulting, Chris Tsakalakis joined the San Francisco-based microlending company Kiva as its new CEO in April. The son of Greek immigrants, he grew up watching his father build a new life for the family by starting a small business in Chicago — a feat made possible by a loan.
Slashing through the BS and putting common personal finance expressions in plain terms. Stagflation: The Econ 101 word entered the Twitter vernacular last week over concerns that below-normal economic growth and above-normal inflation could make the delicate global economy snap. The term, coined in the 1960s by UK politician Iain...
Theia Group Inc. must relinquish control of its assets to a third party, including the satellite startup's Federal Communications Commission license that allows the company to launch more than 100 satellites into space, a federal judge ordered. The order presents what may be a major setback for Theia Group and...
Is America a nation of quitters? It could look that way based on the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which shows that a whopping 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August. The number of workers walking away has been elevated for months this year, in...
Dalfen Industrial has bought Markham Distribution Center in the Inland Empire. Located at 212 Markham St. in Perris, California, the 80,5270-square-foot building was built in 2019. Terms were not disclosed. The address last changed hands in July 2020 for $11.6 million, per Reonomy data. Located less than three miles to...
What was once a typical industrial property in Burbank, California, has been transformed into a state-of-the-art media campus and sold for $23.75 million. Dubbed “Digiland,” the six-building, 52,474-square-foot campus located at 2435–2449 N. Naomi St. has been renovated into a flex property to serve multiple entertainment tenants with ample office and workspaces, conference rooms, creative suites and event spaces.
A proposed mixed-use development just outside Conroe will bring multimillion-dollar homes to the fast-growing area north of Houston. The Conroe City Council last week approved the creation of a municipal utility district as a first step for the future development, which will be located in Conroe’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. The Lake...
