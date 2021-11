All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are endless outfits from the original Sex and the City series that fans have committed to memory, but there’s one particular dress that stands out. The body-sculpting LBD (more charcoal than black, to be specific) that Carrie Bradshaw – aka Sarah Jessica Parker – wears in season two, episode 15 is nothing short of iconic. Together with her breezy persona and knack for chic accessories – she wears towering heels, shades and carries a vintage Gucci bag – the seemingly simple dress has become one of the greatest SATC looks of all time.

